BUFFINGTON: Commerce area growth should lead to cooperation between governments
I'm not sure the area around Commerce, southern Banks County and western Madison County are really ready for the tidal wave of growth about to wash over it. That was one of the thoughts I've had during recent public hearings over a proposed 400+ residential development in Commerce. Everyone — developers, city officials and citizens — seem stunned and unsure about the impact of growth in the community.
