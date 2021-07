As the broader stock market appears to be cooling off from the recent run, tech stocks are once again taking center stage. For the most part, this would be thanks to several key factors now. Firstly, investors were initially spooked from Tuesday’s consumer price inflation surge as it registered the fastest annual increase since 2008. Subsequently, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell weighed in on the matter saying that inflation “will likely remain elevated in coming months before moderating“. Powell also highlighted that the U.S. economy is “still a ways off” towards recovering, prolonging a roll-back of the Fed’s asset purchases. Aside from that, it appears that coronavirus cases are on the rise once again in the U.S. and Latin America. Just yesterday, World Health Organization (WHO) officials warned of more contagious variants potentially putting the region at risk now.