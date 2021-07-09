Rivier University’s Class of 2025 connects on campus
"A new place, new people, and new opportunities ..." Rivier University’s Class of 2025 begin their college careers. Start strong, finish stronger. Rivier University set the stage for incoming students’ success with a series of on-campus orientation sessions. Hundreds of first-year and transfer students gathered on campus in Nashua, New Hampshire, over the past few weeks to meet with advisors, staff, current students, and their new classmates. The Class of 2025 is anticipated to be one of the largest in Rivier’s history.www.rivier.edu
