Allentown, PA

TMSG: Woman Looking To Adopt Pet, Found Dog She Lost 2 Years Ago

By Bobby Bones
Aisha Nieves from Allentown, Pennsylvania lost a dog two years ago, and just recently decided to start searching for a new pup for her family. She decided to look at the Lehigh County Humane Society's adoption page. Nieves immediately noticed that a tan pitbull-Rottweiler mix was up for adoption and it looked very familiar. She thought it looked like it was the same beloved dog she lost a few years ago.

