Phyn Smart Water Sensor review: This battery-powered sentinel warns of dangerous water leaks

By Michael Brown
TechHive
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve read any of our coverage of leak detectors and smart water valves, you know that water is a far more common threat to the integrity of your home than fire, earthquake, or just about any other calamity. Deploy Phyn Smart Water Sensors under your sinks, near your washing machine, next to your water heater, and other places where water might show up where it shouldn’t be, and you’ll get an immediate warning if it does.

