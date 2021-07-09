Phyn Smart Water Sensor review: This battery-powered sentinel warns of dangerous water leaks

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I consider myself a pretty consistent water drinker. Ever since I was a teenager, I’ve sworn by a two-liter water bottle that I would finish every day (plus a little extra) to ensure I was reaching the water intake recommended by most medical experts. But because I was so faithful to my favorite bottled water brand, I didn’t realize that I wasn’t actually drinking enough! I began to notice that motivational water bottles were trending across social media as more and more people took a proactive approach to monitoring their health. Drinking water is one of the easiest things you can do to benefit your body, so I figured if I wasn’t getting enough water per day by my own methods, maybe one of these new bottles would help me reach my goal.