Are Serial Killers Born or Made? Psychological Signs of a Serial Killer | Deep Dives | Health

Clearfield Progress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat makes someone a serial killer? Are serial killers made - or born? Tune in to this episode of Deep Dives as we take a close look into the psychology behind what makes a serial killer, early signs of serious psychological issues, and what makes people obsessed with true crime. We also hear Melissa Moore's experience of growing up with a serial killer parent, and learn about her recent reconnection with her father, The Happy Face Killer.

#Serial Killers#Truecrime
