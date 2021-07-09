Are Serial Killers Born or Made? Psychological Signs of a Serial Killer | Deep Dives | Health

A bartender is being praised for offering two female customers a way to remove themselves from a potentially uncomfortable situation.Last week, Trinity Allie shared a photo of the bartender Max Gutierrez, and a fake receipt that he handed her at No Vacancy bar in St Petersburg, Florida, in which he offered to have another customer who was hitting on the women removed.“This man was harassing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt! Legit the type of bartender everyone needs,” Allie captioned the photo.In the picture, Gutierrez can be seen...