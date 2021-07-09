Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Commerce, GA

Percilla Joan “Jo” McClain Totherow

mainstreetnews.com
 9 days ago

COMMERCE - Percilla Joan “Jo” McClain Totherow, 76, Commerce, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her husband and children. Born on September 15, 1944 in Bristol, Tenn., Mrs. Totherow was the daughter of the late Isaac Elkanah Dutton McClain and Zella Charmie Large. She was a member of Christ The King Lutheran Church, and was preceded in death by brothers, Henry McClain and Lewis McClain; sister, Dorothy Broce; and grandchild, Janzen Cain Totherow.

www.mainstreetnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commerce, GA
Obituaries
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Cleveland, GA
City
Bristol, GA
City
Commerce, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christ#The King Lutheran Church#Brenau University#Ivie Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
MoviesNBC News

Spike Lee mistakenly announces Palme d'Or winner early at a Cannes festival full of surprises

Spike Lee jumped the gun on Saturday, announcing Palme d'Or winner "Titane" before the other prizes at the Cannes Film Festival awards. The unplanned goof could have robbed the awards of their usual suspense, but instead created a thrillingly unpredictable energy as presenters and attendees alike tried to imagine how to get the train back on track and what the jury president might do next — while holding their breath for the festival's second-ever female Palme d'Or winner to accept her prize.

Comments / 0

Community Policy