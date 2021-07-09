Percilla Joan “Jo” McClain Totherow
COMMERCE - Percilla Joan “Jo” McClain Totherow, 76, Commerce, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her husband and children. Born on September 15, 1944 in Bristol, Tenn., Mrs. Totherow was the daughter of the late Isaac Elkanah Dutton McClain and Zella Charmie Large. She was a member of Christ The King Lutheran Church, and was preceded in death by brothers, Henry McClain and Lewis McClain; sister, Dorothy Broce; and grandchild, Janzen Cain Totherow.www.mainstreetnews.com
