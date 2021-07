Here are four completed or upcoming transportation projects in Cedar Park. Cedar Park will widen a section of RM 1431 between New Hope Drive and Bagdad Road. The road will increase from four lanes to six lanes. Other roadway improvements include a raised median; curb and gutter; drainage facilities; street lighting; traffic signal modifications; intersection improvements; and public water, wastewater and utility adjustments. Cedar Park City Council approved a $3 million design services agreement and right of way acquisition July 8 with Rodriguez Transportation Group Inc. The project is part of a 2020 cost-share agreement with Williamson County. The total project budget is $8.15 million and will be split in half between the city and county.