Man fleeing from police arrested after allegedly tossing drugs out the window

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A driver is now behind bars after reportedly leading police on a chase and throwing drugs from the window of the car. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says Edward King Jr., 42, of Plain Dealing was seen driving 65 mph in a 55 mph zone as he was headed west on Highway 2 around 10 p.m. on July 1. A deputy tried to pull him over, and King reportedly slowed down to 30 mph, but did not stop. When the deputy pointed his spotlight at the car, he reportedly saw King throwing things out of the passenger side window.