Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

ETF Battles: JEPI vs. QYLD vs. NUSI vs. RYLD - Which High Yield ETF Do You Buy?

By David Dierking
Posted by 
ETF Focus
ETF Focus
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QXamU_0asAgYuH00

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

Are you ready to go to rumble? In this episode of ETF Battles you'll see another viewer requested ETF matchup. This time it's a MASSIVE quadruple-header between covered call ETFs! It's the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) vs. the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) vs. Nationwide Risk Managed Income ETF (NUSI) vs. the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD). If you're into passive income, don't miss it. Which ETF should you buy?

Ron DeLegge @ETFguidereferees this audience requested matchup with guest judges Dave Nadig at ETF Trends and Cinthia Murphy at ETF.com providing their research insights.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance, yield and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle!

*********

ETF Battles is sponsored by: Direxion Daily Leveraged & Inverse ETFs. If you're ready for a bold trade, visit http://www.Direxion.com

*********

Get in touch with our judges:

ETF Trends https://www.etftrends.com

ETF.com https://www.etf.com

*********

--YOUR RESOURCES FROM RON--

Free ETF Guides https://tinyurl.com/4uvfx4m7

Get help with your investing habits https://tinyurl.com/2xrpbzz8

Get help building your investment portfolio https://tinyurl.com/yrrx5ue2

Get feedback on your portfolio's risk https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52

Check your investment performance https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52

60 Smart Ways to Retire Better https://60-smart-ways.etfguide.com/

*********

--LISTEN TO ETF BATTLES--

1) Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/3L95sBU...

2) iTunes https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

3) Amazon Music https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/280...

4) Google Podcasts https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0...

#ETF #CoveredCall #PassiveIncome

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!

Comments / 0

ETF Focus

ETF Focus

17
Followers
114
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

ETF Focus provides unbiased analysis and research on the $4 trillion ETF industry.

 https://www.etffocus.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nusi#Jepi#Qyld#Etfs#Jepi#Qyld#Nusi#Http Www#Direxion Com#Spotify#Amazon Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
News Break
Google
Related
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Market Cap Vs Fundamentals: How ETF Weighting Strategies Could Impact the Average Investor

Exchange-traded fund weighting strategies are starting to really matter for investors. Longtime market watcher and Wharton School professor Jeremy Siegel has argued for decades that investors should consider alternatives to popular market cap-weighted funds, particularly ETFs that weigh their holdings based on fundamental factors such as earnings growth, dividends or momentum.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Ally Invest Managed Portfolios review: Automated ETF portfolios with no fees

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Ally Invest Managed Portfolios is an Ally Bank-affiliated automated investing...
StocksKTEN.com

Investing in Options vs. Stocks: Which Is Best for You?

Trading stocks and buying options are two types of investments, though the former is more common than the latter. Each one has strengths, and each one carries potential downsides. The differences don’t preclude investors taking advantage of what each one has to offer. Here’s what you need to know about these two financial moves. Consider working with a financial advisor as you chose which types of investments are best for you.
Businessinvesting.com

Nokia vs. Ciena: Which Networking Stock is a Better Buy?

The networking industry has grown significantly over the past year and is expected to continue benefiting from the increasing adoption of 5G and utilization of other advanced technologies. So, popular networking companies Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) are expected to benefit from the industry tailwinds. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out. Nokia Corporation (NOK) and Ciena Corporation (CIEN) are two prominent players in the networking industry. Headquartered in Finland, NOK provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ultra Broadband Networks; IP Networks and Applications; and Nokia Technologies. CIEN provides network hardware, software, and support services to its clients around the globe. The company's networking platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Have $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

Building a market-beating portfolio doesn't have to be complicated. Successful long-term investors focus on stocks with fundamentally strong businesses and solid growth trajectories to achieve abundant portfolio gains. These two stocks favored by billionaire investor Warren Buffett can add value and growth to your portfolio in the years ahead. When...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Decreases By 55.8%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

How To Profit From Bitcoin Funds

Price discrepancies crop up on cryptocurrency trusts. It pays to understand them. Bitcoins worth $2.5 billion are lying on the sidewalk. Who’s going to pick them up?. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the granddaddy of crypto funds, owns 654,600 coins, worth $20.7 billion. But shares of the trust are trading at a combined value of $18.1 billion, a 12.3% discount.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capital Analysts LLC Buys 2,002 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Putnam Investments LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hillenbrand worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

Why crypto market data will be free for a long time

Market data on Wall Street is a hot button issue since it’s so expensive. In crypto, market data is free and likely will continue to be free for some time. Market data is the lifeblood of Wall Street. Any market structure wonk can tell you that the topic of market...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $71,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 72,934 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 254.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,934 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $74,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Video Gamesinvesting.com

Skillz vs. Playtika: Which Video Game Stock is a Better Buy?

Though people are gradually returning to outdoor activities, the demand for video games, which has grown significantly amid the pandemic, is not expected to decline. Rising competition in the industry has been compelling companies to develop and add captivating games to their platforms to maintain their user bases amid the availability of increasing entertainment options with the economic reopening and elimination of social distancing mandates. So, though both Playtika (PLTK) and Skillz (SKLZ) are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds, let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.Playtika Holding Corporation (PLTK) and Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) are two prominent players in the video gaming industry. PLTK is an Israel-based digital entertainment company that develops, publishes, and distributes its mobile games to customers worldwide through various web and mobile platforms and its proprietary platforms. SKLZ is a San Francisco concern that delivers a mobile game platform that hosts tournaments and competitions, serving and connecting game developers and end-users worldwide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy