ETF Battles: JEPI vs. QYLD vs. NUSI vs. RYLD - Which High Yield ETF Do You Buy?

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

Are you ready to go to rumble? In this episode of ETF Battles you'll see another viewer requested ETF matchup. This time it's a MASSIVE quadruple-header between covered call ETFs! It's the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) vs. the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) vs. Nationwide Risk Managed Income ETF (NUSI) vs. the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD). If you're into passive income, don't miss it. Which ETF should you buy?

Ron DeLegge @ETFguidereferees this audience requested matchup with guest judges Dave Nadig at ETF Trends and Cinthia Murphy at ETF.com providing their research insights.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance, yield and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle!

*********

ETF Battles is sponsored by: Direxion Daily Leveraged & Inverse ETFs. If you're ready for a bold trade, visit http://www.Direxion.com

*********

Get in touch with our judges:

ETF Trends https://www.etftrends.com

ETF.com https://www.etf.com

*********

--YOUR RESOURCES FROM RON--

Free ETF Guides https://tinyurl.com/4uvfx4m7

Get help with your investing habits https://tinyurl.com/2xrpbzz8

Get help building your investment portfolio https://tinyurl.com/yrrx5ue2

Get feedback on your portfolio's risk https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52

Check your investment performance https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52

60 Smart Ways to Retire Better https://60-smart-ways.etfguide.com/

*********

--LISTEN TO ETF BATTLES--

1) Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/3L95sBU...

2) iTunes https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

3) Amazon Music https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/280...

4) Google Podcasts https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0...

#ETF #CoveredCall #PassiveIncome

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!