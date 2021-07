Justin Bieber was the first boy you ever fancied, and if you say otherwise I’m sorry but you’re lying to yourself hun. From the moment you saw Justin Bieber in his Baby music video that was it – and then you spent the next few years listening to every single one of his songs on repeat, crying over his music videos on sleepovers with your mates, and being first in line to watch his Never Say Never film. You asked for tickets to his concerts for Christmas, and it was literally your life’s mission to get pulled on stage and be the One Less Lonely Girl.