Heineken Spain has driven the expansion of its beer The Eagle in Spain, the iconic brand that relaunched in 2019, already being present in more than 620,000 homes and in more than 50,000 points of the hospitality industry in the national market. The beer brand, which was born in Madrid in 1900, thus reaches a penetration in Spanish households of more than 460,000 households one year after its return to the market, which has increased by 35% in the last year, reaching and 620,000 households, according to data from the brewery to which Europa Press has had access.