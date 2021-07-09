InfoSight Offers Identification and Traceability Solution

Roberto Ferrara, Luis Torres-Figueroa, Holger Boche, Christian Deppe, Wafa Labidi, Ullrich Mönich, Andrei Vlad-Costin. Identification is a communication paradigm that promises some exponential advantages over transmission for applications that do not actually require all messages to be reliably transmitted, but where only few selected messages are important. Notably, the identification capacity theorems prove the identification is capable of exponentially larger rates than what can be transmitted, which we demonstrate with little compromise with respect to latency for certain ranges of parameters. However, there exist more trade-offs that are not captured by these capacity theorems, like, notably, the delay introduced by computations at the encoder and decoder. Here, we implement one of the known identification codes using software-defined radios and show that unless care is taken, these factors can compromise the advantage given by the exponentially large identification rates. Still, there are further advantages provided by identification that require future test in practical implementations.
