Everett Eugene “Archie” Stepp, 68, of Hamilton, passed away at 4:38 PM Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Archie was born January 3, 1953, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of William Edward and Melicent Irene (Inman) Stepp. He served in the United States Navy receiving his Honorable Discharge after four years of service. On August 29, 1992, he was united in marriage to Caroline Elaine Reidner in Warsaw. After military service he went to work for Henniges Automotive in Keokuk. He worked there forty-three years retiring in 2018. Archie enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding his four wheeler. He later enjoyed sprint cars and spending time on his computer. He loved Dr. Pepper and spending time with his grandchildren.