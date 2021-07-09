Cancel
How the U.K.'s Brazilian Booty Lift Creates Opportunity and Support for Aspiring Female Entrepreneurs

By Thomas Herd
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, thanks to the advancements in technology, perfecting one’s body no longer requires invasive surgery. Instead, many women, and sometimes men, now opt for body contouring services that are performed by way of a machine that stimulates fat cells, causing them to change in the permeability of the cell membrane which in turn breaks down the fat cells. As a result, thousands of women who might not have been inclined to undergo surgery to achieve their dream body, now have a new, easier alternative. And with the recent uptick in popularity of body shaping and contouring treatments, one up-and-coming company is transforming the lives of aspiring entrepreneurs by giving them a platform to launch their very own body contouring business. Introducing Brazilian Booty Lift.

