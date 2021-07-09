Neighbor to Neighbor: Celebrating Bastille Day right here in Etna

Hi, neighbor! If you are reading this on July 14, I hope you are aware that this is a most auspicious day and have planned your celebrations accordingly. Hmmm ... by the puzzled look on your face as you read this, it appears that perhaps you are unaware of the many reasons this day is special. Allow me to enlighten you. Most importantly, it is the fourth birthday of my two Labrador grand-dogs, Darwin and Kepler. It is also the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille Prison in Paris in 1789, an event that marked the start of the French Revolution. July 14 (called “La Fete” in France and “Bastille Day” in English-speaking countries) is a day of national celebration in France, similar to our Fourth of July holiday.