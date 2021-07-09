Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Etna, CA

Neighbor to Neighbor: Celebrating Bastille Day right here in Etna

Siskiyou Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi, neighbor! If you are reading this on July 14, I hope you are aware that this is a most auspicious day and have planned your celebrations accordingly. Hmmm ... by the puzzled look on your face as you read this, it appears that perhaps you are unaware of the many reasons this day is special. Allow me to enlighten you. Most importantly, it is the fourth birthday of my two Labrador grand-dogs, Darwin and Kepler. It is also the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille Prison in Paris in 1789, an event that marked the start of the French Revolution. July 14 (called “La Fete” in France and “Bastille Day” in English-speaking countries) is a day of national celebration in France, similar to our Fourth of July holiday.

www.siskiyoudaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bastille Day#France#Restaurants#Translation#Bastille Day#French#The Grain Street Bakery#National Mac And#Mac#The Etna Brewing Company#The Etna Creek Outfitters
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Etna, CA
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Fight for voting rights intensifies as the nation marks one year since civil rights icon John Lewis' death

Atlanta (CNN) — The fight for voting rights intensified this week with a Black woman lawmaker being arrested while protesting, Texas House Democrats fleeing the state to block Republicans from passing voter restrictions, and Black civil rights leaders blasting President Joe Biden for falling short of their demand to discuss ending the filibuster in his speech.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.

Comments / 0

Community Policy