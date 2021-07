The Engineering Department would like to update the Township Committee and the public about the status of the PSE&G gas projects and pavement restoration. All gas repairs and paving have been completed in the Meadowbrook Drive area, Lynn Court, South Triangle Road, and part of Triangle Road. Minor ponding areas and striping will be addressed no later than the week of July 19th. The balance of Triangle, New Amwell, and Camplain Roads are on hold because gas tie-in pipework by PSE&G which has either just recently been completed or still underway. It was agreed between PSE&G and the Township’s Engineering Department that after deep cuts in the roadway, repaving needs to wait at least 30 days for possible settlement.