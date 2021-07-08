Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

Did you feel it? Fresno, Merced and the Valley shaken by Thursday afternoon earthquake

By Tim Sheehan
Los Baños Enterprise
 12 days ago

An earthquake jolted Fresno, Merced and other parts of the Central Valley at about 3:50 p.m. Thursday. A preliminary report from the U.S. Geological Survey indicates that the temblor was centered south of Topaz Lake, in Mono County not far from the California/Nevada state line. The earthquake was initially estimated at 5.9 magnitude, but was later upgraded to 6.0-magnitude.

www.losbanosenterprise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
State
Nevada State
Merced, CA
Government
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Merced, CA
City
Bridgeport, CA
Fresno, CA
Government
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno County, CA
Government
Merced County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Sierra Nevada#Yosemite Valley#Central Valley#Extreme Weather#Usgs#Millerton#Caltrans#State#The National Park Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy