Did you feel it? Fresno, Merced and the Valley shaken by Thursday afternoon earthquake
An earthquake jolted Fresno, Merced and other parts of the Central Valley at about 3:50 p.m. Thursday. A preliminary report from the U.S. Geological Survey indicates that the temblor was centered south of Topaz Lake, in Mono County not far from the California/Nevada state line. The earthquake was initially estimated at 5.9 magnitude, but was later upgraded to 6.0-magnitude.www.losbanosenterprise.com
Comments / 0