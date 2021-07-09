Cancel
Tennis players discuss mental health issues raised by Osaka

By HOWARD FENDRICH
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWIMBLEDON, England -- Naomi Osaka was not the first professional tennis player to withdraw during a Grand Slam tournament because of mental health concerns - and she likely won't be the last. Others just might not always be as up-front as Osaka was. 'œThere have been plenty of players that...

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Related
TennisHello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Serena Williams breaks her silence after sudden Wimbledon withdrawal

Serena Williams has revealed she has been left "heartbroken" following her premature Wimbledon departure on Tuesday. The 39-year-old was forced to withdraw from her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to a leg injury. During the match, the mum-of-one had to take some medical time out. She returned to the...
Tennisnickiswift.com

The Truth About Roger Federer's Wife

Roger Federer is one of the biggest names in professional tennis. According to Britannica, "His total of 20 career men's singles Grand Slam championships" was the most in tennis history up until it was recently matched by the Spanish pro tennis player Rafael Nadal. And even at the age of 39 with new blood taking on the courts year after year, the Swiss native hasn't thrown in his racket yet. Fans are already looking forward to watching him play in Wimbledon's 2021 tournament and are hoping he can take home his ninth title from the event.
Tennisalbuquerqueexpress.com

US tennis teen Gauff to miss Olympics with Covid-19 positive

American teen tennis star Coco Gauff will miss the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19, she announced on Sunday. Gauff, coming off a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon, tweeted her sadness at missing out on "a dream come true" at age 17. "I am so disappointed to...
TennisTelegraph

Naomi Osaka thanks Duchess of Sussex for mental health support

Naomi Osaka has thanked the Duchess of Sussex for supporting her in her mental health struggle. In an essay for a special issue of Time magazine ahead of the Olympics, the Japanese tennis player addressed the fallout surrounding her decision not to participate in the traditional post-match press conference at the French Open and her subsequent break from Grand Slams.
Mental HealthPosted by
The Breakfast Club

'It's OK To Not Be OK': Naomi Osaka Opens About Mental Health In New Essay

At the end of May, Naomi Osaka made headlines when she announced that she would not be participating in any press conferences during the 2021 French Open. Citing bouts with depression and anxiety, Osaka explained that taking a break from open press conferences would allow her to focus on the task at hand and be a healthier human being. While she hoped to avoid open media sessions while playing in the tournament, media scrutiny only grew stronger as she made her way through the Grand Slam. Ultimately, the off-court distraction grew to be too much and she withdrew from the tournament.
TennisPosted by
Forbes

Naomi Osaka Calls For Revamped Press Conference Format And ‘Mental Health Days’ For Pro Athletes

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, in a first-person essay on mental health published Thursday in Time magazine, suggested that the Women’s Tennis Association's traditional press-conference format is "out of date" and in "great need of a refresh," and argued that professional athletes should be afforded the right to occasionally take a break from press obligations without fear of being reprimanded or fined.
TennisPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why You Shouldn't Listen to Naomi Osaka About 'Mental Health'

Naomi Osaka writing in Time Magazine about her decision to withdraw from the 2021 French Open:. “In my opinion, the press conference format itself is out of date and in great need of a refresh. I believe that we can make it better, more interesting, and more enjoyable for each side. Less ‘subject vs. object’, more ‘peer-to-peer’… Perhaps we should give athletes the right to take a mental break from media scrutiny on a rare occasion without being subject to strict sanctions… I have numerous suggestions to offer the tennis hierarchy, but my No. 1 suggestion would be to allow a small number of 'sick days' per year where you are excused from your press commitments without having to disclose your personal reasons. I believe this would bring sport in line with the rest of society.”
TennisPosted by
POPSUGAR

Naomi Osaka Explains the Importance of Taking Care of Your Mental Health in a Powerful Essay

In May, Naomi Osaka announced that she was withdrawing from the French Open after she was fined $15,000 for skipping a press conference following her first-round win in the tournament. In June, she withdrew from Wimbledon, and her team released a statement that she was "taking some personal time with friends and family." On July 8, Osaka opened up about her decision to take care of her mental health in a personal essay for Time magazine.
TennisMiami Herald

Review: Naomi Osaka chose her mental health over tennis. Netflix’s new doc helps explain why

If you don't follow sports, you may have become aware of Naomi Osaka, as I did, not for her playing but for her not playing. Last month, the 23-year-old, who's currently ranked No. 2 in women's tennis, withdrew from the French Open because she did not want to participate in news conferences. Osaka then pulled out of Wimbledon to take "some personal time with friends and family" in advance of the Tokyo Olympics, where she's representing Japan. Last year, she announced that she wouldn't compete in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which basically stopped tennis for a day.
TennisBBC

Tokyo 2020: Novak Djokovic confirms he will compete at Olympic Games

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will compete in this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. Djokovic, who claimed a record-equalling 20th men's Grand Slam title last weekend, had said he was "50-50" about whether he would take part. On Thursday, however, the 34-year-old posted on Twitter he would be...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Naomi Osaka discusses mental health struggles as she says press conference format ‘in great need of a refresh’

Naomi Osaka has called the post-tennis match press conference outdated and in need of a reboot as she opened up about how being in the spotlight had affected her mental health.The four-time grand slam winner penned an essay in the Olympics edition of TIME about her battles with her emotional wellbeing due to her world fame. She divulged that she had “suffered long bouts of depression” since her first major tournament victory in 2018 when she defeated Serena Williams at the US Open. This is not the first time that Ms Osaka has spoken publicly about mental health. In May,...
NFLBoston Globe

Naomi Osaka speaks out about mental health in essay: ‘Enact measures to protect athletes, especially the fragile ones’

Naomi Osaka says former first lady Michelle Obama and sports stars Novak Djokovic, Michael Phelps and Stephen Curry were among those who reached out to offer support after she withdrew from the French Open to take a mental health break. In an essay in Time magazine’s Olympic preview issue, on sale Friday, Osaka — a four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player — wrote that she hopes “we can enact measures to protect athletes, especially the fragile ones,” and suggests they be allowed to sometimes skip media obligations without punishment. According to the Washington Post, Osaka blamed the dynamics of post-match news conferences in explaining her reason for dropping out of the French Open, saying, “We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me.” After her first-round victory in Paris, Osaka was fined $15,000 for skipping her mandatory news conference and threatened by the four Grand Slam tournaments with the possibility of disqualification or suspension if she continued to avoid the media. Osaka then pulled out of that tournament. She hasn’t played since Paris, also sitting out Wimbledon. She will return to competition at the Tokyo Olympics, which open July 23, and where she will represent her native Japan … Rafael Nadal will return to competition by making his debut at the hard-court Citi Open tournament in Washington July 31 to Aug. The tournament serves as a US Open tuneup … Nick Kyrgios pulled out of Australia’s tennis team for the Olympics, citing on social media a need to get healthy and the ban on fans at Tokyo Olympics venues as reasons.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Vika Azarenka and Angie Kerber out from Tokyo Olympics

Negative news continues to arrive ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Tennis players of the caliber of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Nick Kyrgios and Jannik Sinner will not participate in the men's tournament; while the intentions of Novak Djokovic are not yet clear: Nole after winning Wimbledon questioned his presence.

