Cars and teenagers

Back in my day as a teenager, we were absolutely wild about cars. We couldn’t get a driver’s license until age 16. I was so anxious that I took the driver’s license test on a Friday, even though I wouldn’t be 16 years old until Sunday. On Monday I picked up the license and drove away in full belief that I was one of the best drivers in the world. (Later, I went to see the Sebring, Florida, auto race. Watching those drivers made it obvious to me that I could never drive that fast or that well. That was very sad for me.)