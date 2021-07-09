UConn women’s rowers, coaches thrilled about university’s decision to reinstate the program through 2023

Members of the UConn women's rowing team rally in downtown Storrs in April after the university had stated last summer that it would cut the team due to budget constraints. Brad Horrigan/The Hartford Courant

A year ago, UConn women’s rowing coach Jen Sanford was in despair. The university had announced that her team, as well as three men’s programs, was being cut due to budgetary constraints. She was invested in the program, having built it from the ground up in 1998. Her three sons loved the UConn sports teams. She didn’t want to leave Connecticut.

After a tumultuous year, which included disruptions to the athletic teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a Title IX lawsuit filed against the school by 12 rowers, things are very different.

UConn announced Thursday night that it will retain the women’s rowing team through July 2023, while exploring options for permanent reinstatement and improvements to the program. The plaintiffs and the university filed a joint motion to Judge Stefan Underhill, who had granted a temporary restraining order against UConn to keep the program alive, to stay the litigation until Sept. 30 while a potential agreement is worked out.

“I think the two-year [continuance] is a good starting point,” Sanford said. “It seems like hopefully the university will continue to provide the support so that it continues after the two years. I feel pretty confident this will be a long-term thing.”

In the filing, UConn stated that it had agreed to increase the number of scholarships from 14 to 20, increase the recruiting budget, add a full-time fourth assistant coach, repair rodent holes in the boathouse on Coventry Lake, install a new dock and purchase 15 new erg bikes for the team.

Women’s rowing, in addition to women’s lacrosse, was added in 1998 when UConn’s football program upgraded from Division I-AA to Division I-A, to fulfill Title IX requirements. Throughout the process over the last year, UConn maintained the school was in compliance with Title IX, although experts at a court hearing in May stated the school was not.

Title IX, a federal law enacted in 1972, states that “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”

“The rowing experience has been such an essential part of the plaintiffs’ educational experience at UConn,” Felice Duffy, the plaintiffs’ lawyer, said in a statement. “They are excited to be able to focus on preparing for the fall rowing season with their coaches and teammates. They look forward to working with UConn to ensure all female athletes are treated equally under Title IX, including having the rowing program reinstated for the long term.”

UConn cited upgrades to the boathouse, which is owned by the town of Coventry, as one of the expenses that prompted the school to cut the team.

“I kind of expected and hoped UConn would come to this decision,” said Maggie Mylnek, one of the plaintiffs who was a senior captain last year and has since graduated. “It’s the UConn that has given me so much and so many opportunities.

“It’s been a tough year because of COVID and our situation. There’s not been a lot of hope. We tried to be optimistic. This is giving people a lot of hope for the future of rowing at UConn.”

Throughout the season, the team was expecting to be cut after its last competition in May. A Title IX complaint was filed in the spring by rowing alumnae and the rowers filed a lawsuit in federal court April 28. A hearing was held May 20 where Underhill granted a temporary restraining order to keep the team from shutting down until a scheduled Aug. 2 preliminary injunction hearing.

“I’m thrilled about the news,” said assistant coach Kathy Les, who is a UConn rowing alumna. “I’m excited to be working with the team with a real goal in mind. The improvements to our recruiting and facilities are going to be astronomically helpful moving forward.”

Sanford said she learned a lot about Title IX over the last year and hopes to help serve as an advocate going forward.

“Now I think universities will think twice about cutting women’s rowing,” she said. “It’s bigger than just our team.”

