Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDC: Fully vaccinated students and teachers do not need to wear masks in school

By Erin Banco, Adam Cancryn and Juan Perez Jr.
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HdZGY_0asAbhnJ00
Bryant Elementary School kindergarten teacher Chris Johnson sets up his classroom on April 9. | Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that fully vaccinated teachers, students and staff can return back to K-12 schools without wearing masks.

The health agency updated its school guidance to help guide state and local officials as well as administrators prepare for the fall term. The CDC said people two and up who are unvaccinated should continue to wear masks in school, particularly in indoor and crowded settings. Students and teachers should also try maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance to reduce transmission, according to the updated guidelines.

The guidance states that schools unable to reopen because they can't maintain appropriate spacing can consider other strategies, including indoor masking, testing and enhanced ventilation.

The new guidelines mark the first time the CDC has recommended that fully vaccinated students and teachers do not need to wear masks in the classroom. The updates come amid an increasing number of Covid-19 cases linked to the more-transmissible Delta variant in states across the South, Southwest and Midwest.



Depending on the levels of community spread and vaccination rates, schools may decide to universally mandate masks, the CDC said, adding that it is up to local officials to decide the best way to reduce and contain the virus.

The CDC strongly recommended that all those eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccine should get the shot to help facilitate in-person instruction.

“Vaccination is currently the leading public health prevention strategy to end the Covid-19 pandemic. Promoting vaccination can help schools safely return to in-person learning as well as extracurricular activities and sports,” the CDC said in a statement.

The CDC stressed that its guidance is meant to supplement local public health policies, not replace them. But it is also encouraging schools to allow all students to attend class in person, even if physical distancing is not possible.

The agency pointed to studies showing that schools were not a major source of Covid-19 transmission, especially when other precautions beyond distancing were taken.

Still, the guidelines recommend that schools dropping their pandemic measures do so gradually in an effort to avoid triggering outbreaks.

“They should remove them one at a time and monitor closely (with adequate testing) for any increases in COVID-19 cases,” the CDC said.

While the nation’s top teachers’ unions backed the health agency’s latest guidance on Friday, their leaders expressed concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant and urged schools to keep up safety measures deployed during the nation’s deadliest encounters with the disease.

“Schools should be consistently and rigorously employing all the recommended mitigation strategies, including requiring masks in all settings where there are unvaccinated individuals present, and ensuring adequate ventilation, handwashing, and cleaning,” National Education Association President Becky Pringle said in a statement, while calling for schools to use “proven Covid-19 screening testing” to isolate cases and reduce the virus’ spread.

“The guidance confirms two truths: that students learn better in the classroom, and that vaccines remain our best bet to stop the spread of this virus and get our kids and educators fully back to those classrooms for in-person learning,” American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said. “It also makes clear that masking is important in the absence of vaccination,” she said, in addition to upgraded ventilation, regular virus testing, and three feet of physical distancing.

“We share the growing concern over the delta variant, as well as the evolving science around Covid transmission in young people, all of which make it incumbent upon school districts to remain committed both to vaccinations, and to these safety protocols,” Weingarten said.

Comments / 0

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
6K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Weingarten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#School Principal#K 12 School#Health And Safety#Elementary Schools#Cdc#Bryant Elementary School#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthwtyefm.com

Schools Continue to Look at CDC and IDPH Guidelines

(Undated) – Schools continue to look at options for the coming school year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance for schools last week and the IDPH has fully adopted those guidelines. IDPH Director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, says the goal is to protect the health of students, teachers, and staff so that in-person learning can resume as safely as possible. She says that vaccinations continue to be key and it is strongly encouraged that those who are not vaccinated wear a mask. However, the updated school guidance now aligns with guidance for fully vaccinated people, which allows activities to resume for fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask except where required by federal, state, and local rules and regulations. To see the press release from the IDPH in its entirety, follow the link with this story at WTYEfm.com.
California Statemynewsla.com

California Walks Back Order Banning Unmasked Students From Campuses

Masks will be required for students and staff at California school campuses this fall, but revised guidance issued by the state means local districts will determine how to enforce the mandate if students refuse to comply. Long Beach school officials said they would be developing specific guidelines. “We’re committed to...
Coal City, ILcoalcitycourant.com

Is masking required in schools?

Unit 1 to discuss health guidance at special meeting. Will students have to wear masks this August when they return to Coal City schools?. School officials got a partial answer from the state but it’s looking like it may be up to Coal City Unit 1 to make its own decision.
California StateKSBW.com

What are California's new virus rules for public schools?

The California Department of Public Health has updated its COVID-19 rules for public schools with guidance on indoor masking, quarantines, guest visitors and more. The new rules, which have prompted some controversy, apply recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with some modifications. MASKS STILL REQUIRED, BUT NOT...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Remote Students of all Races, Incomes Suffered During Pandemic

Academic achievement gaps and social and emotional learning loss are all major concerns spiraling out of the coronavirus pandemic, especially for low-income students and students of color. Now parents, teachers and policy makers can add one more to that list of concerns: The "thriving gap." A new study shows the...
Louisiana StateNew Haven Register

COVID spike not prompting mask mandate for Louisiana schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Despite climbing numbers of COVID-19 cases around Louisiana, state education leaders are leaving decisions on mask mandates, physical distancing and other measures aimed at lessening coronavirus spread to local public school districts for the upcoming year. The Department of Education sent updated guidance to K-12...
Educationwfav951.com

States With the Best Public Schools

The pandemic transformed American life in many ways, but arguably none quite as severely as education. In spring 2020, many schools across the country closed their doors to in-person learning as scientists and politicians grappled with the dangers of COVID-19. Globally, more than 1 billion students were affected by school closures. The effects of those closures were felt not just by students, but by parents and educators too.
Syracuse, NYcnycentral.com

No masks for vaccinated students? Districts considering CDC/DOH guidance ahead of the fall

SYRACUSE — For most school districts in our region we're about 8 weeks away from start of the 2021-22 school year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says vaccinated students and teachers don't need to wear masks indoors at school. Educators have been digesting the new guidance along with the New Nork State Department of Health taking away the mask requirement for summer school. "Parents and students can definitely expect a loosening up of some of the restrictions that we had, but they wont all be gone and they wont all be gone at once," said Jordan-Elbridge Superintendent Jim Froio.
Yuma County, AZyumacountyaz.gov

Add COVID Vaccine and immunizations to your School Readiness Checklist

The school year is closing in fast; will your child be ready? Besides shopping for school supplies, your back-to-school checklist should include making sure your child’s health record is up to date. The Yuma County Public Health Services District will hold a “Back to School COVID-19 Vaccine and Immunization Clinic”...
Frederick, MDwfmd.com

Frederick County Schools To Follow CDC Guidelines This Fall

The federal agency says masks are only required on school buses. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Public School System will be following the US Centers For Disease Control and Prevention guidance when the new academic year begins on August 18th. Brandon Oland, the Communications Manager for FCPS, says there will be no mask requirements in school buildings. “When it comes to masks. there’s just one place where it is required to wear masks and that is on our school buses. Our students on school buses and our drivers on buses are wearing masks. And that is following federal guidance for mass transportation,” he says.
Charlotte, NCWBTV

CMS to continue to follow state health guidelines for masks in schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple school districts have voted to make masks optional in schools, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says it won’t be making any changes at this time. Current CDC guidance states vaccinated students and teachers do not have to wear masks in school settings. The agency says masks should...
Kentucky Statemiddlesboronews.com

Kentucky school districts deciding own mask guidance

Recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding mask usage due to the COVID-19 pandemic when school classes resume for the fall semester has local districts in Kentucky going their own way on the issue. Last Friday the CDC recommended wearing a mask while indoors for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Public Health977wmoi.com

M-R Superintendent Ed Fletcher Lays Out Current Plan Regarding Masks and Remote Learning This Fall

The upcoming school year is right around the corner and the biggest question that still remains is will masks be required. The Illinois Department of Public Health has fully adopted the CDC guidance for K through 12th grade school districts: masks should be worn indoors by all individuals not fully vaccinated and at least three feet of physical distance should be maintained in classrooms when possible. As for remote learning in the Monmouth-Roseville school district, Superintendent Ed Fletcher explains it will only be offered to those not vaccinated or only while a student is quarantined:

Comments / 0

Community Policy