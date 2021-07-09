Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tennis players discuss mental health issues raised by Osaka

By HOWARD FENDRICH
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kulND_0asAbV9T00

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Naomi Osaka was not the first professional tennis player to withdraw during a Grand Slam tournament because of mental health concerns — and she likely won’t be the last.

Others just might not always be as up-front as Osaka was.

“There have been plenty of players that have had some mental health issues, whether you know it or not,” said U.S. Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish, who pulled out of the 2012 U.S. Open when he had a panic attack before he was supposed to face Roger Federer. “I have spoken to many players over the last eight or nine years that you’ve heard of ... that have struggled with that type of stuff.”

In video or telephone interviews during Wimbledon, which ends Sunday, and the French Open, which finished in June, current and former players said they think their sport might be particularly prone to issues such as stress, anxiety and depression.

It is, after all, mostly a solo sport with an itinerant lifestyle, no guaranteed salary and the constant thumbs-up-or-thumbs-down (usually the latter, of course, for most players) judgments based on results and rankings.

There aren’t teammates to rely on. There aren’t days off for “load management.” Players can’t even get in-match coaching at most tournaments.

“If you wake up on the wrong side of the bed, if you don’t feel well, there’s no, ‘Hey, I’m not going to play this game today,’” said Fish, who reached No. 7 in the rankings, made three Slam quarterfinals and won an Olympic silver medal. “And you’ve got to trek it all by yourself.”

It’s been amplified lately because of the pandemic.

“I keep a lot of things to myself, and over time, it can just create a big snowball. And then, at one point, you just kind of explode, and you’re like, ‘Whoa. Were did that come from?’” said Jennifer Brady, a 26-year-old from Pennsylvania who was the runner-up to Osaka at the Australian Open.

Osaka, who has won four Grand Slam titles, brought attention to the topic in late May, when she pulled out of the French Open before the second round, saying she has “huge waves of anxiety” before speaking to the media and that she has “suffered long bouts of depression.” She also sat out Wimbledon; she’ll her return for the Olympics.

Hers is not an isolated example, and this sort of thing is not limited to tennis. Athletes in various sports have discussed their own experiences, including Olympians Michael Phelps and Gracie Gold, the NFL’s Dak Prescott, the NBA’s Kevin Love and NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace.

“We’ve been talking about this forever,” said Becky Ahlgren Bedics, vice president of mental health and wellness for the WTA, the women’s tennis tour. “Any time an athlete shares with us, or shares with the world, their experience, we can learn something from it, especially if we’re listening. And we certainly are listening.”

At Wimbledon, and most tournaments, the WTA provides an on-site clinician so players can request 30- or 60-minute sessions. Also offered any day, any time: video or phone conversations.

The WTA’s all-around wellness program started in the 1990s. Last year, the ATP men’s tour announced a partnership with a company offering access to therapists.

Some players travel with their own mental coach. Others speak regularly or occasionally with one.

Still others say they seek out a conversation with someone they know well, such as a coach or a personal trainer.

“I’m somebody who has dealt with anxiety since my father’s passing, to the point where I couldn’t leave the house. ... But I got help,” said Steve Johnson, a 31-year-old from California who was the 2011-12 NCAA singles champion for USC. “I talk to a therapist quite frequently. It’s not weakness. You have no idea what somebody is going through unless you ask them.”

Whether the concerns are personal or professional, they exist, as in any walk of life.

It’s why last year’s French Open champion, Iga Swiatek, travels with a sports psychologist. It’s why this year’s French Open champion, Barbora Krejcikova, needed her psychologist to talk her out of a panic attack that left her afraid to leave the locker room.

“There’s a lot of pressure. I felt it when I was No. 20 in the world. I felt it when I broke my ankle and came back and I had (ranking) points to defend and people expected me to have the same results as before and I wasn’t,” said Mihaela Buzarnescu, a 33-year-old player from Romania.

Jamie Murray, a 35-year-old from Scotland with five Grand Slam titles in men’s or mixed doubles and older brother of three-time major champion Andy, says the restrictions set because of the pandemic have worn on him.

“We’ve basically just gone from bubble to bubble to bubble, all around the world. And there’s no getting away from tennis. You play a match, let’s say your lose -- it’s all harder when you’re losing -- you go back to the hotel. Small hotel room, four walls. Sometimes you don’t have fresh air, because you can’t open your windows. And you’re just sitting there. And the match is just here, like this,” Murray said, his hand in front of his face.

During Wimbledon, all players stayed in one hotel, instead of being able to rent private houses to stay with family or friends. British players could not stay at home. No one can leave the hotel at all, other than to travel to the tournament site.

In Paris, players were allowed one hour of free time per day. At the Australian Open in February, players couldn’t leave their hotel rooms at all for two weeks if someone on their flight tested positive for COVID-19.

“This is a fragile time in everyone’s life. This bubble stuff — you can’t factor in how much it weighs on each person,” said Reilly Opelka, a 23-year-old who is the highest-ranked U.S. man. “When you’re in a bad frame of mind, it can get dark and it’s scary. It really is. It’s scary.”

___

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

508K+
Followers
279K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Dak Prescott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tournament#Tennis Players#Mental Health#Ap#French#Nba#Wta#Atp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Tennis
News Break
NFL
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Country
Scotland
Related
TennisPosted by
FanBuzz

Novak Djokovic Married His High School Sweetheart

There are five tennis players who have stood above the rest the past two decades: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. Federer, Nadal, Williams and Murray remain great, but Djokovic is still at the peak of his powers. The 19-time Grand Slam champion is the...
Tennisnickiswift.com

The Truth About Roger Federer's Wife

Roger Federer is one of the biggest names in professional tennis. According to Britannica, "His total of 20 career men's singles Grand Slam championships" was the most in tennis history up until it was recently matched by the Spanish pro tennis player Rafael Nadal. And even at the age of 39 with new blood taking on the courts year after year, the Swiss native hasn't thrown in his racket yet. Fans are already looking forward to watching him play in Wimbledon's 2021 tournament and are hoping he can take home his ninth title from the event.
TennisPosted by
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle Supports Naomi Osaka After She Left the French Open for Mental Health Reasons

Lending a hand. Meghan Markle was one of many stars to reach out to tennis player Naomi Osaka after she took a break from competing to prioritize her mental health. “Life is a journey,” the 23-year-old athlete wrote in a personal essay for TIME magazine, which was published on Thursday, July 8. “In the past few weeks, my journey took an unexpected path but one that has taught me so much and helped me grow. I learned a couple of key lessons. Lesson one: you can never please everyone. … When I said I needed to miss French Open press conferences to take care of myself mentally, I should have been prepared for what unfolded.”
TennisPosted by
Forbes

Naomi Osaka Calls For Revamped Press Conference Format And ‘Mental Health Days’ For Pro Athletes

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, in a first-person essay on mental health published Thursday in Time magazine, suggested that the Women’s Tennis Association's traditional press-conference format is "out of date" and in "great need of a refresh," and argued that professional athletes should be afforded the right to occasionally take a break from press obligations without fear of being reprimanded or fined.
TennisWTOL-TV

Naomi Osaka opens up about mental health, Olympics in TIME piece

WASHINGTON — Star tennis player Naomi Osaka opened up about her mental health break following the French Open and how she hopes to make Japanese fans "proud" during the Tokyo Olympics in an essay for TIME magazine. In May, Osaka was fined $15,000 when she didn’t speak to reporters after...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

‘Athletes are humans’: Naomi Osaka writes on becoming ‘face of mental health’ in Time magazine story

Naomi Osaka has said her intention was never to “inspire revolt” against media obligations for sportspeople as she opened up about her discomforting yet necessary role as the voice of mental health for athletes.The four-time grand slam champion has written a cover feature for Time magazine entitled: "It’s OK not to be OK”, speaking in detail about the recent controversy that began with her missing a press conference at the French Open.“Athletes are humans,” she wrote, adding that she still stands by her decision in France. In the article she proposes that players be given time off from their contractual...
NFLBoston Globe

Naomi Osaka speaks out about mental health in essay: ‘Enact measures to protect athletes, especially the fragile ones’

Naomi Osaka says former first lady Michelle Obama and sports stars Novak Djokovic, Michael Phelps and Stephen Curry were among those who reached out to offer support after she withdrew from the French Open to take a mental health break. In an essay in Time magazine’s Olympic preview issue, on sale Friday, Osaka — a four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player — wrote that she hopes “we can enact measures to protect athletes, especially the fragile ones,” and suggests they be allowed to sometimes skip media obligations without punishment. According to the Washington Post, Osaka blamed the dynamics of post-match news conferences in explaining her reason for dropping out of the French Open, saying, “We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me.” After her first-round victory in Paris, Osaka was fined $15,000 for skipping her mandatory news conference and threatened by the four Grand Slam tournaments with the possibility of disqualification or suspension if she continued to avoid the media. Osaka then pulled out of that tournament. She hasn’t played since Paris, also sitting out Wimbledon. She will return to competition at the Tokyo Olympics, which open July 23, and where she will represent her native Japan … Rafael Nadal will return to competition by making his debut at the hard-court Citi Open tournament in Washington July 31 to Aug. The tournament serves as a US Open tuneup … Nick Kyrgios pulled out of Australia’s tennis team for the Olympics, citing on social media a need to get healthy and the ban on fans at Tokyo Olympics venues as reasons.
TennisPosted by
SELF

Naomi Osaka Argues for the Right to Take a Mental Health Day in a Powerful New Essay

Naomi Osaka believes people in every line of work should be able to take a mental health day when they need to, no questions asked—and that includes professional athletes. The tennis star wrote a poignant essay for Time magazine, titled “It’s O.K. Not to Be O.K.,” in which she makes the case for reform in her sport in order to protect athletes’ mental health. In the essay, Osaka shares more details about her decision to skip press interviews at the French Open and ultimately withdraw from the tournament in June due to mental health struggles.
TennisNBC New York

Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber Out of Tokyo Olympics

Tennis players Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber are the latest big names to opt out of the Tokyo Olympics, both announced on social media Thursday. The No. 14-ranked Azarenka won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in mixed doubles and took bronze in singles. "I have many amazing...
TennisPosted by
WGAU

Novak Djokovic posts he is in for Tokyo Olympics

Novak Djokovic is going to the Tokyo Olympics, keeping alive his chance for a “Golden Slam.”. Djokovic, 34, posted Thursday on Twitter that he had booked his flight and was proud to represent Serbia at the Olympics. After he won Wimbledon on Sunday for his record-tying 20th career Grand Slam title, Djokovic said he didn't know if he was going to play in Tokyo.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'If Rafael Nadal was the youngest...', says American star

The absence of Roger Federer in the Olympic Games joins that of other great figures such as Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem or Roberto Bautista, among others, who also ruled out competing in these Games. Nor will other big names like Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios, Cristian Garín or Denis Shaovalov attend.
TennisPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why You Shouldn't Listen to Naomi Osaka About 'Mental Health'

Naomi Osaka writing in Time Magazine about her decision to withdraw from the 2021 French Open:. “In my opinion, the press conference format itself is out of date and in great need of a refresh. I believe that we can make it better, more interesting, and more enjoyable for each side. Less ‘subject vs. object’, more ‘peer-to-peer’… Perhaps we should give athletes the right to take a mental break from media scrutiny on a rare occasion without being subject to strict sanctions… I have numerous suggestions to offer the tennis hierarchy, but my No. 1 suggestion would be to allow a small number of 'sick days' per year where you are excused from your press commitments without having to disclose your personal reasons. I believe this would bring sport in line with the rest of society.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy