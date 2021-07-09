Scott Brooks joining Blazers coaching staff as Chauncey Billups' top assistant, per report
Former Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks is set to join the Portland Trail Blazers coaching staff as Chauncey Billups' top assistant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Brooks recently parted ways with the Wizards, where he had been the head coach for five seasons. Wizards general manager Tommy Shepard said it was his decision to not give Brooks a new contract, after it was previously reported that the two sides couldn't come to an agreement on a new contract.www.cbssports.com
