Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

West Seattle Junction Sidewalk Sale and more for your Friday

westseattleblog.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Seen off Alki Thursday night – photo by Danny McMillin) WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION SIDEWALK SALE: For the pandemic-modified Summer Fest – today and tomorrow, starting at 10 am, dozens of Junction merchants – and some pop-ups from other parts of West Seattle – will have tables out for you to browse! Here’s a list of highlights. Some merchants are offering fun extras too – facepainting, refreshments, games. Come wander around to see what’s up!

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
State
California State
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Aquarium#The Junction#Senior Center#Margie S Caf#Cloverdale#Dgc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies accused China on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign that employed contract hackers, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to actors working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy