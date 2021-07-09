Cancel
Catie Loane, Australian farmer who became TikTok star, dies at 19

By Nelson Oliveira, New York Daily News
 9 days ago
Rising TikTok star Caitlyn “Catie” Loane, an Australian teen who gained popularity sharing videos about her life as a farmer, died unexpectedly this week, her family confirmed Thursday. She was 19.

The cause of death has not been released, but local media reports suggest she may have taken her own life. Her father, Phillip Loane, told The Mercury that “every day should be ‘R U OK?’ Day,” referring to an annual suicide prevention campaign held in Australia in September.

“She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our family. Words can’t describe our loss,” the grieving father told the paper in a statement.

The young farmer, who lived in a rural Tasmania community, had more than 64,000 followers on TikTok.

Many of her videos featured her in fun moments during her day as she worked with a variety of cattle, often with country music in the background. Her most popular one had more than five million views.

Among the many tributes that poured in since her death was a statement by her football club.

“It is with deep sadness and regret that the Devonport Football Club acknowledges the sudden passing of one of our female players, Caitlyn Loane,” the group said in a Facebook post .

“The Board, the members, players, volunteers, sponsors, and supporters of the Devonport Football Club convey our sincere condolences and warmest thoughts to Caitlyn’s family and friends, which, of course, includes her teammates in the DFC Senior Women’s team.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-273-8255.

