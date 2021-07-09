David Harbour Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

What is it with David Harbour and getting locked in Soviet prison? First, his Stranger Things character, Sheriff Jim Hopper, ended season three imprisoned in Kamchatka. Now the latest Marvel movie, Black Widow, puts his supersoldier Alexei Shostakov behind Russian bars, too. “It must be something about how much I love the cold weather and borscht,” Harbour jokes. “I’ve been plagued by internet memes for about an entire year and a half now.” The circumstances surrounding Hopper and Shostakov’s imprisonments are, of course, quite different. For his part, Red Guardian is a communist hero, jailed for political reasons before his two fake daughters, Natasha and Yelena, spring him out. As far as Marvel characters go, Red Guardian isn’t exactly the best the MCU has ever seen; he’s something of a washed-up buffoon, about as good at superheroism as he is at fatherhood. Vulture spoke with Harbour about bringing the oafish Red Guardian to life, the “dad energy” necessary for the role, and a little Stranger Things teaser.