Local woman with Down syndrome competes for the third time, wants to build better awareness of special needs community. In 2017, Mikayla Holmgren made history by becoming the first woman with Down syndrome to compete in a Miss USA state pageant. This year, Mikayla is set to do it again. The 2021 Miss Marine on St. Croix, now 26, will compete for a third time in the 2021 Miss Minnesota USA pageant in Burnsville on July 31 and Aug. 1. However, she said having a disability is secondary to all the work she does in pageants, including dance, modeling and being an advocate for the special needs community.