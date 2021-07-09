Could Reese Witherspoon be the next media billionaire?
With the seemingly endless need for content in the age of streaming, there are reports that Reese Witherspoon is about to cash in. The Wall Street Journal reports that the Legally Blonde star and her Hello Sunshine production company — which produces Reese’s Emmy-nominated hits The Morning Show for Apple TV+ and Little Fires Everywhere for Hulu, as well as HBO’s Emmy-winning Big Little Lies — is “exploring” a sale, and that the asking price could hit a billion bucks.www.mycentraloregon.com
