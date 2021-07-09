For $1.62M, a mid-century modern home surrounded by woods in the Bronx’s historic Fieldston

Nestled among woodland and rocky landscape, this mid-century modern home in the historic Bronx neighborhood of Fieldston is now available. Asking $1,625,000, the property at 4710 Grosvenor Avenue offers quiet and space that comes with suburban living, but also still benefits from its proximity to Manhattan. In addition to being surrounded by nature, the five-bedroom home is architecturally noteworthy, with 14-foot-high beamed ceilings, a library loft, and a terrace built into the rock outcroppings.