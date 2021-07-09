Cancel
Education and Empowerment: How Alexis Parcells MD Is Sharing the Benefits of Plastic Surgery

Village Voice
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe perception of plastic surgery is changing as more and more people begin to understand it. Dr. Alexis Parcells says that for a long time there has been a lot of stigma associated with people getting plastic surgeries. But the tide is slowly shifting as more people understand the benefits of plastic surgery and the reasons why others choose to have it. Dr. Parcells highlights the misinformation surrounding plastic surgery and hopes to change the perception through education and empowerment.

