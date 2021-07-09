Education and Empowerment: How Alexis Parcells MD Is Sharing the Benefits of Plastic Surgery

Exodus drummer Tom Hunting has revealed that he will be undergoing cancer surgery next week. Tom has been battling squamous cell carcinoma of the stomach. He took to social media (via bandmate Gary Holt's Instagram) to thank fans for their support and to offer an update on his treatment. He wrote, "I wanted to check in and thank everyone SOOOOOO much for the love and support! I see all the awesome events and things people are putting together out there to help me in this fight. I really am overwhelmed with gratitude and feel so blessed to be a part of this community we all share in. I really believe that angels are out there walking around that don't even know it, then sh*t gets rough and crazy, and they answer the call and jump into action. All of you are these!!! You all help me visualize being on the other side of this. F*** CANCER!!!