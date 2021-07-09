Cancel
Death toll rises to 79 in Surfside condo collapse tragedy

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials said Friday that the death toll has once again risen more than two weeks after a condominium suddenly collapsed in Surfside. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday that 15 additional victims have been recovered from the rubble, bringing the staggering death toll to 79. "The magnitude of...

