General Hospital spoilers show alum Bryan Craig (Morgan Corinthos) was once one of the biggest stars in the daytime television industry, with a very promising career in the film and television world, too. In fact, Bryan ended his career on General Hospital just so he could show off his chops in primetime and even landed a role in the ABC drama, Grand Hotel. Unfortunately for Bryan, the series only lasted one season and since its cancellation, things just haven’t been the same for the actor. Here’s what you need to know.