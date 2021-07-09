Including ModelOps in your AI strategy

With the right approach to technology, and technology vendors, planners can extend the impact of their events far beyond the gathering itself. That was among the points discussed during Northstar Meetings Group's recent webinar, "Which Technology Will Benefit Your Events Most Right Now?" The event brought together a pair of thought leaders to discuss how the latest meetings technology can enhance engagement at their events and offer the flexibility to connect with an audience whether it's in-person, virtual or a blend of the two. For panelist Dahlia El Gazzar, tech evangelist and principal of DAHLIA+ Agency, that means breaking out of the traditional way of thinking about events as distinct goals in themselves. Instead, she urged planners to think of events as a means to an end — and to think of how technology can help to accomplish that. "I'm trying to get event organizers to reset the big picture," said El Gazzar. "What is the goal of events and experiences, and what are you trying to create in the business model that you have at the moment? If you're here to churn out amazing content and amazing experiences, you've got a hundred, two hundred thousand people in the digital funnel that you built last year." She stressed that planners should see events — whether in-person, virtual or hybrid — as tools they can use to meet their business goals, and that they should be nimble in trying — and blending — different approaches. "Events are one marketing channel, and you have to think of them that way," said El Gazzar.