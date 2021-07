We trust science because it’s supposed to be objective — we presume that researchers design studies with as little bias as possible. But looking into the funding sources of these studies sometimes reveals that they’re not as impartial as we might think. The fact that Big Pharma funds and runs most trials of its drugs has already raised eyebrows. Now, e-cig manufacturer Juul has waded even deeper into this ethical gray area. While awaiting a ruling from the FDA on its vaping device, Juul has sponsored studies on the product and paid a journal to publish them, MedPage Today reported.