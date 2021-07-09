Cancel
Analysing allostery

By Andrew J. Bissette
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow, a team led by Jovica Badjić at the Ohio State University report a thorough investigation of the relative contributions of these pathways to the host–guest chemistry of an artificial supramolecular host (Pavlović, R. Z. et al. Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. https://doi.org/10.1002/anie.202107091 (2021)). The system in question is a twisted capsule (pictured) that adopts one of two conformers with opposite helical twist sense. Upon binding of a tetrahalomethane guest molecule, the conformational distribution of the capsule changes, providing a minimal model of allostery. By using a flux-based analytical approach derived from studies of biomolecular receptors, the contributions of conformational selection and induced-fit mechanisms as a function of guest concentration can be quantified.

Analyses of Gnai3-iresGFP reporter mice reveal unknown Gα expression sites

Inhibitory G proteins (Gi proteins) are highly homologous but play distinct biological roles. However, their isoform-specific detection remains challenging. To facilitate the analysis of Gαi3 expression, we generated a Gnai3﻿﻿- ﻿iresGFP reporter mouse line. An internal ribosomal entry site (IRES) was inserted behind the stop-codon of the Gnai3 gene to initiate simultaneous translation of the GFP cDNA together with Gαi3. The expression of GFP was confirmed in spleen and thymus tissue by immunoblot analysis. Importantly, the GFP knock-in (ki) did not alter Gαi3 expression levels in all organs tested including spleen and thymus compared to wild-type littermates. Flow cytometry of thymocytes, splenic and blood cell suspensions revealed significantly higher GFP fluorescence intensities in homozygous ki/ki animals compared to heterozygous mice (+/ki). Using cell-type specific surface markers GFP fluorescence was assigned to B cells, T cells, macrophages and granulocytes from both splenic and blood cells and additionally blood-derived platelets. Moreover, immunofluorescent staining of the inner ear from knock-in mice unraveled GFP expression in sensory and non-sensory cell types, with highest levels in Deiter’s cells and in the first row of Hensen’s cells in the organ of Corti, indicating a novel site for Gαi3 expression. In summary, the Gnai3-﻿﻿ iresGFP reporter mouse represents an ideal tool for precise analyses of Gαi3 expression patterns and sites.
ScienceNature.com

RNA polymerase II transcription compartments: from multivalent chromatin binding to liquid droplet formation?

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2021)Cite this article. Recent studies invoke phase separation as a mechanism underlying the formation of ‘transcriptional condensates’. However, similarities between transcriptional condensates and the previously introduced ‘transcription factories’ model raise the question of what distinguishes the two models. One crucial aspect to consider is the contribution of intrinsically disordered regions in transcription-relevant factors.
ScienceNature.com

Routine sub-2.5 Å cryo-EM structure determination of GPCRs

Cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) of small membrane proteins, such as G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), remains challenging. Pushing the performance boundaries of the technique requires quantitative knowledge about the contribution of multiple factors. Here, we present an in-depth analysis and optimization of the main experimental parameters in cryo-EM. We combined actual structural studies with methods development to quantify the effects of the Volta phase plate, zero-loss energy filtering, objective lens aperture, defocus magnitude, total exposure, and grid type. By using this information to carefully maximize the experimental performance, it is now possible to routinely determine GPCR structures at resolutions better than 2.5 Å. The improved fidelity of such maps enables the building of better atomic models and will be crucial for the future expansion of cryo-EM into the structure-based drug design domain. The optimization guidelines given here are not limited to GPCRs and can be applied directly to other small proteins.
ScienceNature.com

Furcated droplet motility on crystalline surfaces

Directed liquid motion has been conventionally mediated by functionalizing chemical inhomogeneity or texturing topological anisotropy on target surfaces. Here we show the self-propulsion of droplets that furcated in well-defined directions on piezoelectric single crystals in the absence of any apparent asymmetry or external force. By selecting the crystal plane to interface with the droplets, the thermoelastic–piezoelectric interplay yields intricate electric potential profiles, enabling various forms of self-propulsion including unidirectional, bifurcated and trifurcated. This effect originates from an anisotropic crystalline structure that generates contrasting macroscopic liquid behaviours and is observed with cold/hot and volatile droplets. Intrinsically oriented liquid motions have broad applicability in processes ranging from soft matter engineering, autonomous material delivery and thermal management to biochemical analysis.
ChemistryNature.com

From evidence to new high-entropy alloys

A data-driven approach uses pieces of evidence from existing alloy databases to effectively recommend high-entropy alloys candidates. High-entropy alloys (HEAs) refer to alloys consisting of multi-principal elements with the same or nearly the same concentration1. A typical HEA adopts a single-phase solid solution structure, where atoms of the constituent elements are located at random sites of a fixed crystal lattice. HEAs made of certain combinations of elements possess unique properties (for example, balanced ductility and strength) that are absent in conventional alloys, where the content of one element dominates the overall concentration2. A natural question arises as to how to find a suitable mixture of elements from the periodic table to elicit such superior properties. Given the fact that the number of possible combinations grow exponentially as the number of elements increases, efficiently selecting elements to discover novel HEAs is a daunting task. Writing in this issue of Nature Computational Science3, Minh-Quyet Ha and colleagues tackle this challenge by developing an evidence-based recommender system (ERS) for predicting novel HEA candidates.
ChemistryNature.com

Metamaterials for simultaneous acoustic and elastic bandgaps

In this work, we present a single low-profile metamaterial that provides bandgaps of acoustic and elastic waves at the same time. This was done by ensuring impedance mismatch in two different domains, the fluid domain where the acoustic waves propagate and the solid domain where the elastic waves propagate. Through creatively designing the metamaterial, waves of certain nature and frequencies of interest were completely blocked in the solid and fluid domains simultaneously. The simulation results showed bandgaps with acoustic waves attenuation below 5 kHz and elastic waves attenuation below 10 kHz. The acoustic and elastic dispersion curves of the metamaterials were calculated for various designs with various diameters and neck lengths, and the bandgaps were calculated. These parameters can be used as means for tuning both the acoustic and elastic bandgaps. A representative design of the metamaterial was manufactured on a laser powder bed fusion system and the dynamic performance was measured at various points. The measurements were carried out using a dynamic shaker setup and the dynamic performance was in good agreement with the numerical modelling results. Such metamaterials can be used for simultaneous acoustic and elastic attenuation, as well as saving in space and material consumption, in various fields including building construction, automobile, aerospace and rocket design.
WildlifeNature.com

Comparative and phylogenetic analyses of the chloroplast genomes of species of Paeoniaceae

Plants belonging to family Paeoniaceae are not only economically important ornamental plants but also medicinal plants used as an important source of traditional Chinese medicine. Owing to the complex network evolution and polyploidy evolution of this family, its systematics and taxonomy are controversial and require a detailed investigation. In this study, three complete chloroplast genomes of sect. Paeonia, one of the sections of Paeonia, were sequenced and then analysed together with 16 other published chloroplast genomes of Paeoniaceae species. The total lengths of the chloroplast genomes of these species were 152,153–154,405 bp. A total of 82–87 protein-coding genes, 31–40 tRNA genes and 8 rRNA genes were annotated. Bioinformatics analysis revealed 61–74 simple sequence repeats (SSRs) in the chloroplast genomes, most of which have A/T base preference. Codon usage analysis showed that A/U-ending codons were more positive than C/G-ending codons, and a slight bias in codon usage was observed in these species. A comparative analysis of these 19 species of Paeoniaceae was then conducted. Fourteen highly variable regions were selected for species relationship study. Phylogenetic analysis revealed that the species of sect. Paeonia gathered in one branch and then divided into different small branches. P. lactiflora, P. anomala, P. anomala subsp. veitchii and P. mairei clustered together. P. intermedia was related to P. obovata and P. obovata subsp. willmottiae. P. emodi was the sister to all other species in the sect. Paeonia.
SciencePhys.org

Arginine methylation in global control of RNA splicing and translation

Thousands of proteins undergo arginine N-methylation, a widespread post-translational modification catalyzed by several protein arginine methyltransferases (PRMTs) that covalently link methyl groups to arginine side chains. Nine PRMTs, PRMT1 to PRMT9, have been identified in the human genome, which are further classified into three types according to the final methylarginine products. Arginine methylation plays key roles in various cellular processes.
ScienceNature.com

Population-wide diversity and stability of serum antibody epitope repertoires against human microbiota

Serum antibodies can recognize both pathogens and commensal gut microbiota. However, our current understanding of antibody repertoires is largely based on DNA sequencing of the corresponding B-cell receptor genes, and actual bacterial antigen targets remain incompletely characterized. Here we have profiled the serum antibody responses of 997 healthy individuals against 244,000 rationally selected peptide antigens derived from gut microbiota and pathogenic and probiotic bacteria. Leveraging phage immunoprecipitation sequencing (PhIP-Seq) based on phage-displayed synthetic oligo libraries, we detect a wide breadth of individual-specific as well as shared antibody responses against microbiota that associate with age and gender. We also demonstrate that these antibody epitope repertoires are more longitudinally stable than gut microbiome species abundances. Serum samples of more than 200 individuals collected five years apart could be accurately matched and could serve as an immunologic fingerprint. Overall, our results suggest that systemic antibody responses provide a non-redundant layer of information about microbiota beyond gut microbial species composition.
ScienceNature.com

Elimination of noise in optically rephased photon echoes

Photon echo is a fundamental tool for the manipulation of electromagnetic fields. Unavoidable spontaneous emission noise is generated in this process due to the strong rephasing pulse, which limits the achievable signal-to-noise ratio and represents a fundamental obstacle towards their applications in the quantum regime. Here we propose a noiseless photon-echo protocol based on a four-level atomic system. We implement this protocol in a Eu3+:Y2SiO5 crystal to serve as an optical quantum memory. A storage fidelity of 0.952 ± 0.018 is obtained for time-bin qubits encoded with single-photon-level coherent pulses, which is far beyond the maximal fidelity achievable using the classical measure-and-prepare strategy. In this work, the demonstrated noiseless photon-echo quantum memory features spin-wave storage, easy operation and high storage fidelity, which should be easily extended to other physical systems.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Iodine derivative kills SARS-CoV-2 within 90 sec

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2), which is the causative agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is often transmitted to others through respiratory droplets from saliva and nasal fluid. When an individual is infected with COVID-19, these tiny droplets contain SARS-CoV-2 viral particles that have a diameter within the range of 0-10 micrometers (µm).
ScienceNature.com

Medial prefrontal cortex (A32 and A25) projections in the common marmoset: a subcortical anterograde study

This study was aimed at establishing the subcorticals substrates of the cognitive and visceromotor circuits of the A32 and A25 cortices of the medial prefrontal cortex and their projections and interactions with subcortical complexes in the common marmoset monkey (Callithrix jacchus). The study was primarily restricted to the nuclei of the diencephalon and amygdala. The common marmoset is a neotropical primate of the new world, and the absence of telencephalic gyrus favors the mapping of neuronal fibers. The biotinylated dextran amine was employed as an anterograde tracer. There was an evident pattern of rostrocaudal distribution of fibers within the subcortical nuclei, with medial orientation. Considering this distribution, fibers originating from the A25 cortex were found to be more clustered in the diencephalon and amygdala than those originating in the A32 cortex. Most areas of the amygdala received fibers from both cortices. In the diencephalon, all regions received projections from the A32, while the A25 fibers were restricted to the thalamus, hypothalamus, and epithalamus at different densities. Precise deposits of neuronal tracers provided here may significantly contribute to expand our understanding of specific connectivity among the medial prefrontal cortex with limbic regions and diencephalic areas, key elements to the viscerocognitive process.
ScienceNature.com

Non-flipping DNA glycosylase AlkD scans DNA without formation of a stable interrogation complex

The multi-step base excision repair (BER) pathway is initiated by a set of enzymes, known as DNA glycosylases, able to scan DNA and detect modified bases among a vast number of normal bases. While DNA glycosylases in the BER pathway generally bend the DNA and flip damaged bases into lesion specific pockets, the HEAT-like repeat DNA glycosylase AlkD detects and excises bases without sequestering the base from the DNA helix. We show by single-molecule tracking experiments that AlkD scans DNA without forming a stable interrogation complex. This contrasts with previously studied repair enzymes that need to flip bases into lesion-recognition pockets and form stable interrogation complexes. Moreover, we show by design of a loss-of-function mutant that the bimodality in scanning observed for the structural homologue AlkF is due to a key structural differentiator between AlkD and AlkF; a positively charged β-hairpin able to protrude into the major groove of DNA.
Beauty & Fashionarxiv.org

Rank-based Bayesian variable selection for genome-wide transcriptomic analyses

Variable selection is crucial in high-dimensional omics-based analyses, since it is biologically reasonable to assume only a subset of non-noisy features contributes to the data structures. However, the task is particularly hard in an unsupervised setting, and a priori ad hoc variable selection is still a very frequent approach, despite the evident drawbacks and lack of reproducibility. We propose a Bayesian variable selection approach for rank-based transcriptomic analysis. Making use of data rankings instead of the actual continuous measurements increases the robustness of conclusions when compared to classical statistical methods, and embedding variable selection into the inferential tasks allows complete reproducibility. Specifically, we develop a novel extension of the Bayesian Mallows model for variable selection that allows for a full probabilistic analysis, leading to coherent quantification of uncertainties. We test our approach on simulated data using several data generating procedures, demonstrating the versatility and robustness of the method under different scenarios. We then use the novel approach to analyse genome-wide RNAseq gene expression data from ovarian cancer samples: several genes that affect cancer development are correctly detected in a completely unsupervised fashion, showing the method usefulness in the context of signature discovery for cancer genomics. Moreover, the possibility to also perform uncertainty quantification plays a key role in the subsequent biological investigation.
ScienceNature.com

Investigating PLGA microparticle swelling behavior reveals an interplay of expansive intermolecular forces

This study analyzes the swelling behavior of native, unmodified, spherically uniform, monodisperse poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) microparticles in a robust high-throughput manner. This work contributes to the complex narrative of PLGA microparticle behavior and release mechanisms by complementing and extending previously reported studies on intraparticle microenvironment, degradation, and drug release. Microfluidically produced microparticles are incubated under physiological conditions and observed for 50 days to generate a profile of swelling behavior. Microparticles substantially increase in size after 15 days, continue increasing for 30 days achieving size dependent swelling indices between 49 and 83%. Swelling capacity is found to correlate with pH. Our study addresses questions such as onset, duration, swelling index, size dependency, reproducibility, and causal mechanistic forces surrounding swelling. Importantly, this study can serve as the basis for predictive modeling of microparticle behavior and swelling capacity, in addition to providing clues as to the microenvironmental conditions that encapsulated material may experience.
ScienceNature.com

Glucose limitation activates AMPK coupled SENP1-Sirt3 signalling in mitochondria for T cell memory development

Metabolic programming and mitochondrial dynamics along with T cell differentiation affect T cell fate and memory development; however, how to control metabolic reprogramming and mitochondrial dynamics in T cell memory development is unclear. Here, we provide evidence that the SUMO protease SENP1 promotes T cell memory development via Sirt3 deSUMOylation. SENP1-Sirt3 signalling augments the deacetylase activity of Sirt3, promoting both OXPHOS and mitochondrial fusion. Mechanistically, SENP1 activates Sirt3 deacetylase activity in T cell mitochondria, leading to reduction of the acetylation of mitochondrial metalloprotease YME1L1. Consequently, deacetylation of YME1L1 suppresses its activity on OPA1 cleavage to facilitate mitochondrial fusion, which results in T cell survival and promotes T cell memory development. We also show that the glycolytic intermediate fructose-1,6-bisphosphate (FBP) as a negative regulator suppresses AMPK-mediated activation of the SENP1-Sirt3 axis and reduces memory development. Moreover, glucose limitation reduces FBP production and activates AMPK during T cell memory development. These data show that glucose limitation activates AMPK and the subsequent SENP1-Sirt3 signalling for T cell memory development.
ScienceNature.com

When two are better than one

A clever experimental design in bacteria with engineered obligate mutualisms shows that interdependency can allow pairs of bacteria to survive in environments that are uninhabitable by the individual strains. In fig gardens, trees and wasps have been locked in a delicate, 90-million-year-old eco-evolutionary dance1. Fig wasps use the fruit of...
ScienceNature.com

Enhancing sub-bandgap external quantum efficiency by photomultiplication for narrowband organic near-infrared photodetectors

Detection of electromagnetic signals for applications such as health, product quality monitoring or astronomy requires highly responsive and wavelength selective devices. Photomultiplication-type organic photodetectors have been shown to achieve high quantum efficiencies mainly in the visible range. Much less research has been focused on realizing near-infrared narrowband devices. Here, we demonstrate fully vacuum-processed narrow- and broadband photomultiplication-type organic photodetectors. Devices are based on enhanced hole injection leading to a maximum external quantum efficiency of almost 2000% at −10 V for the broadband device. The photomultiplicative effect is also observed in the charge-transfer state absorption region. By making use of an optical cavity device architecture, we enhance the charge-transfer response and demonstrate a wavelength tunable narrowband photomultiplication-type organic photodetector with external quantum efficiencies superior to those of pin-devices. The presented concept can further improve the performance of photodetectors based on the absorption of charge-transfer states, which were so far limited by the low external quantum efficiency provided by these devices.
ScienceNature.com

A simple microscopy setup for visualizing cellular responses to DNA damage at particle accelerator facilities

Cellular responses to DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) not only promote genomic integrity in healthy tissues, but also largely determine the efficacy of many DNA-damaging cancer treatments, including X-ray and particle therapies. A growing body of evidence suggests that activation of the mechanisms that detect, signal and repair DSBs may depend on the complexity of the initiating DNA lesions. Studies focusing on this, as well as on many other radiobiological questions, require reliable methods to induce DSBs of varying complexity, and to visualize the ensuing cellular responses. Accelerated particles of different energies and masses are exceptionally well suited for this task, due to the nature of their physical interactions with the intracellular environment, but visualizing cellular responses to particle-induced damage - especially in their early stages - at particle accelerator facilities, remains challenging. Here we describe a straightforward approach for real-time imaging of early response to particle-induced DNA damage. We rely on a transportable setup with an inverted fluorescence confocal microscope, tilted at a small angle relative to the particle beam, such that cells can be irradiated and imaged without any microscope or beamline modifications. Using this setup, we image and analyze the accumulation of fluorescently-tagged MDC1, RNF168 and 53BP1—key factors involved in DSB signalling—at DNA lesions induced by 254 MeV α-particles. Our results provide a demonstration of technical feasibility and reveal asynchronous initiation of accumulation of these proteins at different individual DSBs.
PhysicsNature.com

Crystal and electronic facet analysis of ultrafine NiP particles by solid-state NMR nanocrystallography

Structural and morphological control of crystalline nanoparticles is crucial in the field of heterogeneous catalysis and the development of “reaction specific” catalysts. To achieve this, colloidal chemistry methods are combined with ab initio calculations in order to define the reaction parameters, which drive chemical reactions to the desired crystal nucleation and growth path. Key in this procedure is the experimental verification of the predicted crystal facets and their corresponding electronic structure, which in case of nanostructured materials becomes extremely difficult. Here, by employing 31P solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance aided by advanced density functional theory calculations to obtain and assign the Knight shifts, we succeed in determining the crystal and electronic structure of the terminating surfaces of ultrafine Ni2P nanoparticles at atomic scale resolution. Our work highlights the potential of ssNMR nanocrystallography as a unique tool in the emerging field of facet-engineered nanocatalysts.

