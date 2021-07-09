Analysing allostery
Now, a team led by Jovica Badjić at the Ohio State University report a thorough investigation of the relative contributions of these pathways to the host–guest chemistry of an artificial supramolecular host (Pavlović, R. Z. et al. Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. https://doi.org/10.1002/anie.202107091 (2021)). The system in question is a twisted capsule (pictured) that adopts one of two conformers with opposite helical twist sense. Upon binding of a tetrahalomethane guest molecule, the conformational distribution of the capsule changes, providing a minimal model of allostery. By using a flux-based analytical approach derived from studies of biomolecular receptors, the contributions of conformational selection and induced-fit mechanisms as a function of guest concentration can be quantified.www.nature.com
