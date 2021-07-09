Cancel
Random Dude Tries To Steal One Of Rory McIlroy’s Golf Clubs At The Scottish Open

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 8 days ago
Not gonna lie, as fun as golf is to play, it can be pretty boring to watch.

Whenever I try to watch a PGA tournament on TV, I find myself knocked out asleep on the couch for a couple of hours, whether I was trying to or not.

However, there are those very few occasions where you’ll have something wild happen at a tournament, whether it’s streakers running across the fairway, golfers messing with alligators, fans yelling wild shit in the crowd, Bryson and Brooks beefin’, etc….

This, though…

This is a first for me.

Pro golfer Rory McIlroy was playing in the Scottish Open early this morning, when a random fan just casually went inside the ropes, walked up to McIlroy’s golf bag, and took one of the man’s golf clubs.

As you can see in the video, McIlroy, his caddie, and fellow pro golfer Jon Rahm were so shocked, they didn’t know what to do.

Perhaps the craziest part is that the fan was smooth as butter about it. It was almost like McIlroy assumed the guy was supposed to do that.

Once McIlroy finally got out of his daze, security came up and escorted the man off the course.

Talk about a bold move.

