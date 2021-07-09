The 9 Best Inflatable Kiddie Pools to Buy This Summer

There's no need to waste time and water power-washing your deck or patio to remove grease and stains from the barbecue when you can buy a grill mat to place underneath. Like placemats for the table, they're a no brainer for preventing a mess before it happens. Plus, they clean up easily and they're relatively inexpensive. You can get a high-quality mat for a medium-sized grill for about $40 or less, with the largest, priciest options capping off at well under $100. Here are our top recommendations for the best grill mats on the market, plus advice on things to consider before you buy.