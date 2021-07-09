Cancel
Billie Eilish Wants To Quit Fame On New Song "NDA"

Billie Eilish's newest single from her greatly anticipated album Happier Than Ever has arrived, and on it she's contemplating the darker sides of fame as she sings about stalkers, keeping secrets, and relationships. Titled "NDA," the moody pop song arrived on Friday at midnight with a music video directed by...

Celebrities

Billie Eilish's Mom and Team Were 'Losing Their Minds' on 'NDA' Video Set: Watch Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Billie Eilish had her mom and team worried sick on the set of her terrifying new "NDA" music video. On Friday (July 9), the 19-year-old daredevil released her dark new single with an accompanying self-directed visual in which 25 professional stunt drivers skillfully weave around her on a pitch-black road in the dead of night. The experience left Eilish's mother and professional crew terrified, as evidenced by some behind-the-scenes footage the singer shared on Instagram.
Behind Viral Videos
People

Billie Eilish Laughs Off TikTok Critics Who Claim She's in a 'Flop Era': 'Eat My Dust'

Billie Eilish is dismissing her detractors. In a recent TikTok post set to her song "NDA," the 19-year-old artist shared a video of herself smiling and rolling her eyes with text on the screen that read, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..." Eilish wrote in the caption that this type of comment is "literally all i see on this app" lately.
Music

Nina Nesbitt gets acrobatic in video for new single ‘Summer Fling’

Nina Nesbitt has shared a brand new single called ‘Summer Fling’ – you can watch the song’s video below. The Scottish singer-songwriter’s latest track is her first solo release since 2019’s ‘The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change’ album, and marks the next chapter in her career rebirth.
Celebrities

The Real Meaning Behind Billie Eilish's 'NDA'

It's safe to say fans are impressed with Billie Eilish's self-directed video for "NDA," which features her standing on a road at night as cars whizzing past. The star — who is still blonde — looms long in the darkness, her voice piercing the night like light. The haunting video premiered on July 9 and the song is a track on Eilish's second record, titled "Happier Than Ever." The singer has also released three other tracks ahead of the album release on July 30.
Behind Viral Videos

Billie Eilish responds to ‘flop era’ TikTok haters with another no-makeup clapback

If you're looking to skip to the moral of the story here, it's that Billie Eilish has always been - and will continue to be - an absolute machine of unflappable self-esteem. It's been a big few months for our Billie. She broke the internet by going platinum blonde, and then re-broke it by dropping her Vogue photoshoot debuting a brand new high-femme look. Then people lost their shit over her music video, sharing 'queerbaiting' accusations. And then some pretty serious accusations of using racial slurs surfaced, leaving Billie to explain her past behaviour.
Celebrities

Missy Elliott's City Girls Video Is the Ultimate Summer Treat

Yes yes yes: City Girls, “Twerkulator” - Let’s see, we’ve got giant asses attacking a city, disembodied heads, the City Girls looking... magenta? Yep, this has Missy Elliott’s handiwork all over it, and it’s why the “Twerkulator” music video is such a treat. The fact that City Girls went with Elliott’s unique brand of weird for the direction of this video—as opposed to something a little safer—is pretty refreshing, and makes up for the sometimes distracting product placement moments scattered throughout the video. But oddly enough, one of the biggest product placements—JT and Yung Miami decked out in hot pink MCM branded bodysuits, seated on an MCM couch, surrounded by dancers, wallpaper, and flooring in the same pattern—looked so kooky and dope that I didn’t even clock the obvious product placement. So yeah, you might be sick of this song by now, but at least stick around for the surreal visuals. —Ashley Reese.
Music

Love is a Two-Way Street in Billie Eilish’s NDA Music Video

In contrast to Billie Eilish’s last single off of her upcoming sophomore album Happier Than Ever, Eilish’s latest track, “NDA,” constitutes a return to the darker, brooding, albeit still blonde, Billie. “I bought a secret house when I was seventeen/Haven’t had a party since I got the keys,” Eilish sings on the thumping, sparse track. “Had a pretty boy over, but he couldn’t stay/On his way out I made him sign an NDA.” The music video, which was shot in one take and directed by Eilish herself, features the singer walking down the middle of a desert highway at night as cars whizz past. Eilish revealed to Apple Music that the initial concept for the music video was completely different, but complications led to the original idea getting scrapped. “Things couldn’t happen, I didn’t have time, and blah, blah, blah,” Eilish explained. “And I figured it out. It’s definitely one of the coolest videos I’ve ever made in my life, and I directed it.”
Celebrities

Billie Eilish Swerves Moving Traffic (And Infamy) In 'NDA'

Weeks ahead of the release of her new album, Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish has unleashed her latest offering from the sophomore effort and it's called "NDA." The three-minute track, which dropped on Friday (July 9), hears Eilish harks back to her darker side with the singer sharing her struggle with fame and, most notably, making a "pretty boy" sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement, so he wouldn't share her secrets. The FINNEAS-produced "NDA" dropped in conjunction with a self-directed clip, which sees the pop star stand in the middle of a dark road as 25 professional stunt drivers swerve around her at full speed without the use of stunt doubles or visual effects. "Things couldn't happen, I didn’t have time, and blah, blah, blah," Eilish said of the one-take visual, which initially had a different concept. "And I figured it out. It’s definitely one of the coolest videos I’ve ever made in my life, and I directed it."
Beauty & Fashion

Billie Eilish Rocks Tie-Dye Outfit In Rare Public Outing As She Leaves Photoshoot – Photo

Is Billie Eilish in her psychedelic era? The ‘NDA’ singer rocked a vivid tie-dyed Erykah Badu x Chinatown Market outfit after finishing up a photo shoot in California. Let’s be honest – Billie Eilish’s color scheme for her upcoming Happier Than Ever album is on the soft side of beige, but the 19-year-old singer was an explosion of color on Tuesday (July 13). (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS) While walking to her car after a photoshoot in Burbank, California, Billie rocked an outfit from the Erykah Badu x Chinatown Market collection. Billie managed to score the tie-dye t-shirt ($50), shorts ($70), and hoodie ($100) before they all sold out. She rocked the whole collection with a pair of Air Jordan Legacy 312 Tech Challenge 2 sneakers in the Hot Lava colorway($195), per Daily Mail, proving yet again that Billie knows shoes.
Music

Blackpink's Rosé Recorded A Live Cover Of Paramore's "The Only Exception"

Rosé, the K-Pop star from the wildly popular girl-group BlackPink is on a winning streak. Just one month after covering a John Mayer-approved version of “Slow Dancing In A Burning Room,” she’s back with yet another cover. This time, the singer performed a stunning rendition of Paramore’s “Only Exception,” and it’s already gone viral.
Celebrities
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Camila Cabello Announces New Song 'Don't Go Yet'

Camila Cabello is finally kicking off a new era with a brand new song called "Don't Go Yet," and it's set to be released next week on July 23rd. On social media, Cabello shared the cover art for the track, which features her side profile, wearing an embellished dress, long black gloves and statement earrings, while her hair is pulled back in a long braid. In the post, she tagged songwriters/producers Mike Sabath, Scott Harris and Ricky Reed, as well as Cuban musician Pedrito Martinez.
Music
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Shakira, Willow, Avril Lavigne, Shawn Mendes and More New Music Musts

Watch: Shawn Mendes' Best Bits From "In Wonder" Documentary. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
Music

New Music Releases July 9: BTS, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Nicki Minaj and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. BTS thrilled fans with the release of their second English-language single of the summer, following up "Butter" with their next sunny jam, "Permission to Dance." Both tracks were co-written by songwriter/producer Jenna Andrews, who offered an exclusive look at how the magical music process came together.
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Billie Eilish Has A Message For The Fans Saying It's Her Flop Era

As Billie Eilish gets ready to release her next album Happier Than Ever, the 19-year-old No Time To Die singer has been dealing with some public pushback. In anticipation for the release, Eilish has dyed her hair platinum blonde, posed for a corset magazine shoot to promote body positivity and had to apologize for mouthing a racial slur in a video from her preteen years. What now? Well, apparently some of her fans are calling her recent music her “flop era.”
Celebrities

Billie Eilish Reveals New Single And Music Video

Billie Eilish revealed that her next single will be “NDA.” Along with an image of her face, she posted that it will be released on Friday, July 9. A new video will be released as well. In June, she released “Lost Cause,” which peaked at #27 on Billboard Hot 100.

