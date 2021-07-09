Costco reports strong June sales

US stocks extended gains after a robust retail sales report suggested a strong US consumer has so far been able to handle the recent pricing pressures. Traders will be having the inflation debate over the next couple of quarters, but what many can agree upon now is that we are seeing a long-term secular declining trend in rates as the US will have a high debt burden problem going forward and can’t afford to raise rates. The longer-end of the Treasury curve will struggle to see the steepener trade return.