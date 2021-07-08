Bianca Aloisi-Hebert: Common folk with roots here being priced out of the Lakes Region

As anyone may notice, Laconia (and the Lakes Region in general) has become much of a different landscape than it was five years ago. There has been an influx of upper class people and businesses coming into our small town and making it their own. There are new businesses, and some new housing and land developments for more affluent individuals. This may seem like a great thing for the community, but as someone who grew up here, I heartily disagree with how it is currently taking place.