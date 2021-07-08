Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laconia, NH

Bianca Aloisi-Hebert: Common folk with roots here being priced out of the Lakes Region

laconiadailysun.com
 15 days ago

As anyone may notice, Laconia (and the Lakes Region in general) has become much of a different landscape than it was five years ago. There has been an influx of upper class people and businesses coming into our small town and making it their own. There are new businesses, and some new housing and land developments for more affluent individuals. This may seem like a great thing for the community, but as someone who grew up here, I heartily disagree with how it is currently taking place.

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laconia, NH
Laconia, NH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
NFLNBC News

Maria Taylor joins NBC Sports after split with ESPN

Maria Taylor, a sports reporter who recently left ESPN after failing to reach a contract extension, is joining NBC Sports, the company announced Friday. Taylor's first assignment will be covering the Olympics, the network said. She was welcomed on air during NBC's Olympics coverage. Taylor left ESPN this week after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy