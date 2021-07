By Hampden T. Macbeth and Jessica R. Bell, staff attorney and deputy director, respectively, at the State Energy and Environmental Impact Center, NYU School of Law. In September, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued its landmark Order No. 2222 to open organized wholesale markets to aggregations of distributed energy resources (DERs). FERC’s new order is meant to facilitate this across the wholesale markets, but compliance has been halting and scattershot. In advance of the original compliance deadline for the order this month, the State Impact Center’s recent report, Are We There Yet?: Getting Distributed Energy Resources to Markets, takes a closer look at the compliance process in each regional market and where the delays are happening.