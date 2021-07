Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one Who What Wear team member or friend of the brand will share the top 30 finds on their current wish list. When my mouth opens and I say the words “I’m getting married” in conversation, I still feel like I’m dreaming. I could lie and pretend I’ve been nonchalant about this whole thing, but I have to be honest. I’m that person who’s been planning her wedding since, well, she first knew what a wedding was. I’ve always thought about the type of venue I wanted, the song I’d walk down the aisle to, the color of my flowers, the… Well, you get it. I’m eager. But as I’m a fashion person through and through, what excites me the most is thinking about all the stylish pieces I get to wear on the big day and for the events leading up to it.