Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Nicki Minaj Gets Real About Feeling ‘Guilty’ as a Working Mom to 9-Month-Old Son

By Riley Cardoza
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 9 days ago

Nine months into motherhood, Nicki Minaj is speaking candidly about the ups and downs of being a working mom.

“To the women that have to get up and go to work every day and leave the baby or put the baby in day care, God bless you,” the rapper, 38, said on a Thursday, July 8, Instagram Live. “Like, I know that’s not easy. Like, I can do a photoshoot for two hours and when I see my baby, I feel guilty. I feel like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MHM83_0asAUbFE00
Nicki Minaj attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, 2017. Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The Queen Radio host noted that whenever she reunites with her son, whose name she has yet to reveal, he “pushes his little body up for” Minaj to hold him.

The Grammy nominee and Kenneth Petty’s baby boy is “a people person,” she added. “I didn’t know if that was gonna happen, [whether] he was gonna love people. He’s so in love with his grandma. She’s built a really dope bond with him since he was born. As soon as she comes downstairs or whatever, he’ll wait right there asking her to pick him up. She’ll pick him up and then he’ll be, like, caressing her face and staring at her. Obsessed.”

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2020 that the “Moment 4 Life” rapper had given birth to her first child, two months after her pregnancy announcement.

In December 2020, the songwriter spoke candidly about how “surprising” her breast-feeding journey had been.

“He latched on in the hospital,” the new mom tweeted at the time. “I was afraid maybe he wouldn’t. But breast-feeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms [are] really superheroes.”

Minaj went on to describe going into labor, revealing her water broke while she was “butt naked.”

The American Music Award winner explained, “Just got out of the shower and asked [Petty] to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed, I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm, and I quietly said, ‘OMG, I’m about to be in labor.’”

She and the music executive tied the knot in October 2019. The couple’s nuptials came one year after they made their relationship Instagram official. Minaj and the New York native, who is a registered sex offender, reconnected in 2018 after previously being in a relationship as teens.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Petty
Person
Nicki Minaj
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Music Executive#Instagram Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthesource.com

Nicki Minaj Declares Urgent Announcement She Will Share On Thursday

Nicki Minaj wants the world’s undivided attention on Thursday as the Barbz’s Queen has a very important message she wants to share. She declared on Twitter that she will be going live on Instagram to reveal more information this Thursday, July 8, at 10:30 p.m. EST, and she assured fans that she will be on time for the livestream.
Relationshipsthebrag.com

Cardi B calls out post by mom claiming to put her husband before her kids

Continuing her outspoken tradition, Cardi B has criticized a viral post by a mother who claimed to put her husband before her kids. We know Cardi B says what she wants, when she wants, how she wants. That’s kind of why we like her, honestly. The rapper continued her tradition of being outspoken on social media earlier today as she took to Instagram to call out a viral post where a mother claimed she would always put her husband before her children.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Says Baby Papa Bear Is "Obsessed" With His Grandma

Motherhood has been treating Nicki Minaj well. It has been nine months since the "Seeing Green" rapper gave birth to her baby boy, and as he's grown, Nicki has been giving the world sneak peeks into what life is like at home with her little "Papa Bear." Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty keep their family life out of the limelight somewhat, but during Nicki's recent Instagram Live session, she shared a bit about being a first-time mom.
CelebritiesComplex

Cardi B Blasts Viral Post of Mother Saying She Will Put Husband Before Child

Cardi B has never shied away from making her opinions known, especially when it comes to children-related topics. Back in January, the proud mother of Kulture had to explain to a fan why she doesn’t let her daughter listen to her racy collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP.” Meanwhile, in March, Cardi sounded off on Utah’s recently passed anti-pornography law, pointing out that the state should instead focus their energy on the child molestation accusations facing the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Musicthesource.com

Nicki Minaj Announces New Feature with Bia

Nicki Minaj hopped on the track of rapper Bia’s hit song Whole Lotta Money. The New York native announced the news on her Instagram live Thursday night. “RUN IT UP! BIA feat. Nicki Minaj – WHOLE LOTTA MONEY (Remix – Official Audio) WHOLE LOTTA MONEY (Remix)” wrote Bia. While dropping...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Explains Denise Bidot 'Marriage Tweet’ To Nicki Minaj

Lil Wayne led Hip Hop fans to believe he’d married his on-again, off-again girlfriend Denise Bidot after he fired off a tweet in April that read, “Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!! The Carters.”. As congratulatory tweets poured in on Twitter,...
KidsParents Magazine

Mom Says Buying Books For Her Daughter is One Thing She'll Never 'Feel Guilty About'

Seeing how much your child lights up as the result of everyday activities that you usually take for granted as an adult can be a truly heartwarming experience. For one Reddit mom and her daughter, that activity is reading a book. u/FrancyCat92 recently shared in the parenting subreddit that something she will "never feel guilty about" is buying her little one a book whenever she makes an order on Amazon or is out groery shopping.
Celebritiespopwrapped.com

RECAP: Nicki Minaj Endorses Emerging Female Rapper, BIA

Nicki Minaj has called a Public Service Announcement! The Queen took to Instagram live to talk with the Barbz (her fans) and talk about future plans that she has in store. She kicked off the live getting glammed up by her team, as her personal DJ, DJ BOOF played some of her biggest tracks.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Feels ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ 2 Months After Welcoming Son: It Was ‘Excruciating’

Christine Quinn went into shocking detail about her labor and delivery after welcoming her son with her husband, Christian Richard, in May. “Happy 2 month birthday to my sweet little baby! 👶🏼 Two months ago today, you made an extremely dramatic entrance, just like your mommy. (Except you were very early, and I am always late) 💅🏻,” Quinn, 31, captioned photos of her family via Instagram on Thursday, July 15.
Chicago, ILhotnewhiphop.com

G Herbo Believes Nicki Minaj Is "Harder Than A Lot Of Male Emcees"

If there is an opportunity for G Herbo to give Nicki Minaj her flowers, he's going to take it. The Chicago rapper is celebrating the success of his latest album 25, and he dropped in to have a chat with Elliott Wilson about the project. During their discussion, Herbo was asked about collaborating on "Chi-Raq," the young rapper's breakout.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Has Big News Coming This Thursday

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram this morning to announce that she has news coming. On " ," the bonus track of her reissue of Beam Me Up Scotty, Drake starts his verse saying, "One of the perils of making money is that you can afford to be dramatic." In this instance, one of the perils of making money is that you can announce when you plan on making an announcement.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Quotes Nicki Minaj In Revealing Her Current Feature Rate

Coi Leray may be a relative newcomer to the game, but the recently-appointed XXL Freshman has already been staking her claim. From receiving the coveted Drake co-sign to collaborating with artists like Dave East, EarthGang, and Pooh Shiesty, Leray has carved out a lane for herself that cannot be denied.
Celebritiesptownmedia.com

Nicki Minaj Prepares Fans For ‘Very Very Very Important’ Announcement

Nicki Minaj has a big surprise for fans and she’s asking them all to meet her on an Instagram Livestream later this week. It’s the latest in what’s been a comeback year of sorts for the famed rapper. Her last album came in 2018 with Queen while, prior to May at least, her last solo single arrived in 2020 with “Yikes.” After a lengthy wait, Nicki returned with three new songs — one of them being “Seeing Green” with Lil Wayne and Drake — that came attached to a reuploaded version of her beloved mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty. Now it appears Nicki has more on the way for fans.
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

Nicki Minaj Links Up With Bia for 'Whole Lotta Money' Remix

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram Live for a new Queen Radio broadcast, where she announced her teaming up with Bia for a remix of Bia’s “Whole Lotta Money.” The original track appears on Bia’s 2020 EP, For Certain. “There’s something I urgently need to share w/you guys,” Minaj wrote ahead...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Hints At New Home For Queen Radio & New Album

Nicki Minaj has been popping out with some stellar guest verses recently. And if the recent re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty is any indication, a new album should be on its way soon. On Friday, she appeared on the remix to Bia's "Whole Lotta Money" which arrived shortly after the two artists went on Instagram Live together. An exciting moment for both Nicki and Bia, they delivered a potential anthem for the summer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy