Tua Tagovailoa make-or-break year? A look at recent Dolphins ‘busts’

The Miami Dolphins are headed into the second year of the Tua Tagovailoa era, and, as we have all seen, heard, and read, this is the make-or-break season for the 2020 fifth-overall pick. If he does not perform this season, it will be time to move on from him and start looking for the next franchise quarterback of the Dolphins. Clearly, nine starts as a rookie were enough to determine the fate of Tagovailoa and position the Dolphins as a team in need of a quarterback.