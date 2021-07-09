‘Jeopardy!’: Dr. Sanjay Gupta Stint Comes to a Close, Who’s Guest Hosting Next?

On tonight’s July 9 show, CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta takes the “Jeopardy!” stage for the last time.

Like the other guest hosts before him, Gupta filled in for the late Alex Trebek on the popular game show for two weeks or ten total shows. Next week, “Jeopardy!” fans will see a new face on their television screens.

ABC’s “Good Morning America” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos begins his hosting stint next week, from July 12 to July 16. The remaining guest hosts will also serve for one week each. Future individuals taking the “Jeopardy!” reins include fellow “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Joe Buck.

While Gupta isn’t at the forefront of recent polls predicting the next permanent “Jeopardy!” host, several fans said they’re sad to see him go.

“Jeopardy thoughts: I’m going to miss @drsanjaygupta DEARLY I adore his kind and wise and amused affectionate tone,” one Twitter user wrote. Gupta retweeted the message.

Another fan said, “Dr. Gupta ranks No.1. He owns Jeopardy. He knows how to make contestants feel they’re in their moment. Would love having him permanently. (He can wear his scrubs!)”

Gupta himself has not yet commented on his “Jeopardy!” time coming to a close.

Next Up on the ‘Jeopardy!’ Stage

Only five weeks and five guest hosts remain for this season of the beloved quiz show. By the time the season ends, Newsweek predicts that the network will announce the next permanent host.

But in the meantime, we have to see how our next few hosts match up. Stephanopoulos is no stranger to engaging with people on stage, having been a “Good Morning America” anchor for more than 10 years. While the co-anchor has yet to comment publicly on his upcoming hosting duties, TheWrap reported shortly after Trebek’s death in November 2020 that Stephanopoulos’s agent was “lobbying” for him to become the permanent host.

We’ll see what the fans think of Stephanopoulos’s performance first. “Jeopardy!” producer Mike Richards has already confirmed that the network is taking viewer input very seriously as they make their decision.

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” Richards said in a statement announcing the current line of hosts. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy, and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes.”

“Jeopardy!” creators definitely listened to viewers when they petitioned for LeVar Burton to become the next host. In early April, a fan of Burton’s started a Change.org petition to get the “Reading Rainbow” host on the season’s upcoming guest host lineup. A few weeks later, Burton was tapped for hosting the July 26 to July 30 shows.

“THANK YOU… to all y’all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time,” Burton tweeted when he heard the news.

Here’s the Schedule for the Other Upcoming Hosts This Summer:

George Stephanopoulos: July 12 – July 16

Robin Roberts: July 19 – July 23

LeVar Burton: July 26 – July 30

David Faber: August 2 – August 6

Joe Buck: August 9 – August 13