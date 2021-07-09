Happy Birthday Michael Weatherly: Celebrating the ‘NCIS’ Alum’s Best Career Moments

Yesterday, former NCIS actor Michael Weatherly celebrates his 53rd birthday. We know—we didn’t believe it, either. The age-defying celebrity is best known for his role as Special Agent Tony DiNozzo on the CBS hit crime drama. Weatherly’s character was a fan-favorite for the duration of his time on the show, portraying a suave and confident agent that falls madly in love with his colleague. In honor of his birthday, we’re taking a look back at some of Weatherly’s most memorable moments on NCIS.

‘NCIS’ Star Shows Off His Musical Skills Undercover

While acting as a point of surveillance for an undercover mission, NCIS Special Agent DiNozzo dressed in raggedy clothes, a winter hat and spectacles as he stood on a street corner and played the guitar. He sang in a bouncing, Jamaican rhythm, narrating what he saw around him.

He spit the clever line, “The woman looks Teutonic. She drinks a vodka tonic.”

A stray pup howled along as DiNozzo continued playing before the agent shooed him away.

Although a moment of serious work for the NCIS character, the audience gets to enjoy a bit of comic relief in a tense moment. And DiNozzo’s dry sense of humor is often a good source for this.

As DiNozzo took his eyes off the persons of interest to stare at two pairs of long legs walking past, his supervisor reminded him to stay focused.

In response, the NCIS star sang, “A-sorry, I just do what I can. I got to do, what I got to do. I’m just a man.”

Even his superior agent can’t help but crack a smile at his riff.

https://youtu.be/CitSrO2DdGA

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NCIS- Funny Tony on undercover mission (https://youtu.be/CitSrO2DdGA)

DiNozzo and David’s First Kiss

Every NCIS fan remembers the episode in which Special Agents DiNozzo and Ziva David share their first kiss. We all watched the two colleagues dance around each other for so long before the moment came. Finally, in Season Three during the “Under Covers” episode, DiNozzo and David shared an unforgettable kiss.

After completing a mission undercover as a married couple, the agents retire to a shared hotel room complete with a complimentary fruit basket, balcony and, DiNozzo’s favorite, a big-screen TV. However, David isn’t impressed with any of it.

“I take it you’re not interested in premium channels,” DiNozzo said as his colleague took his hand.

“There’s only one thing I’m interested in,” David responded.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4KqCFjoGAuY

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: tony and ziva undercover! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4KqCFjoGAuY)

A Classic DiNozzo and Gibbs Moment

Besides his romance with Special Agent David, NCIS star Michael Weatherly’s character also had an important relationship with the superior agent, Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Gibbs always referred to DiNozzo as the clown of the group and often had to reprimand him for his antics. Thus, the Gibbs-DiNozzo head slap was born.

First occurring when DiNozzo doubts his ability as a special agent, the head slap became a staple of the NCIS character’s relationship with Gibbs.

During an episode in which the team attends combat training, Gibbs strikes again. After losing a round of boxing to Gibbs, DiNozzo claimed he “took one for the team” by losing. Gibbs, hearing the conversation, takes his revenge.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vF0AxSg7EA

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NCIS Gibbs Combat Training/Head Slap Tony (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vF0AxSg7EA)