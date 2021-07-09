Cancel
Law Enforcement

Stafford Deputy Hits, Kills Pedestrian: Sheriff's Office

By Sophia Barnes
NBC Washington
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputy struck and killed a pedestrian who was crossing the road, the sheriff’s office says. The deputy was driving east on Garrisonville Road about 12:10 a.m. Friday and hit a person crossing at Center Street, the Stafford County Sheriff’s said. The person struck died at the...

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

#Stafford County Sheriff
