Special Weather Statement issued for Oconee Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Target Area: Oconee Mountains STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT TRANSYLVANIA...SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON...NORTHWESTERN PICKENS AND NORTHEASTERN OCONEE COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 PM EDT At 1140 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Brevard to 17 miles north of Walhalla, and moving east at 30 mph. Locations to be impacted include Brevard, Rosman, Salem, Lake Toxaway, Jocassee Gorges, Looking Glass, Devils Fork State Park, Table Rock State Park, Lake Jocassee and Dupont State Forest. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas.