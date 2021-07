LONDON, July 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Glencore’s (GLEN.L) new chairman ticks two out of three boxes. Kalidas Madhavpeddi, who is replacing former BP (BP.L) Chief Executive Tony Hayward read more , spent a decade at the helm of China Molybdenum International. That makes him au fait with the hard-to-navigate jurisdictions like the Democratic Republic of Congo that are Glencore’s bread and butter. It also makes him an expert in copper and cobalt, the areas central to a decarbonised global economy towards which the 42 billion pound trader-cum-miner wants to pivot.